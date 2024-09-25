After a low start to Ligue 1, Lyon host Olympiakos in the Europa League on Thursday. Read for our top Lyon vs Olympiakos predictions and analysis.

Lyon vs Olympiakos Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Lyon vs Olympiakos

Over 2.5 total goals with odds of @1.75 on Betway, equating to a 52.6% implied probability.

Match to be drawn with odds of @3.80 on Betway, equating to a 27.8% implied probability.

Gift Orban to score anytime with odds of @2.70 on Betway, equating to a 37% implied probability.

We predict a 2-2 draw between Lyon and Olympiakos on Thursday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Groupama Stadium is the venue for Lyon vs Olympiakos on the first Europa League matchday on Thursday night.

Struggling with four points from their first five matches in Ligue 1, Lyon hope continental competition is a useful distraction. With their defence leaking goals, they will be desperate to show some improved resilience out of possession under the lights on Thursday.

The hosts have a fully fit team and are expected to name a strong XI for the visit of Olympiakos. There are some difficult matchups to come in this new Europa League format, so a winning start is imperative.

Olympiakos have failed to win both of their matches since the international break. They started the season in good form, though, and come into this fixture knowing a draw would be a decent result with the favourable fixtures to come.

Like the hosts, the away side have a clean bill of health. They are also coming into this competition after winning the Conference League in 2023-24 – confidence should be high.

Probable Lineups for Lyon vs Olympiakos

Lyon probable XI:

Perri; Mata, Caleta-Car, Tagliafico; Maitland-Niles, Veretout, Matic, Tolisso, Vinicius; Lacazette, Orban.

Olympiakos probable XI:

Tzolakis; Rodinei, Ntoi, Carmo, Ortega; Hezze, Garcia; Martins, Chiquinho, Velde; El Kaabi.

Goals expected in Lyon

Over 2.5 goals hit in five of Olympiakos’ group-stage matches last season. In the six matches from the round of 16 to the semi-finals of the Conference League, over 2.5 paid out on four occasions.

The over has been profitable when backing Lyon since the start of last season. It landed in 60% of their 2023-24 Ligue 1 fixtures, and goals have been flying in in their matches so far this term.

There have been 17 total goals over Lyon’s five league fixtures. Their defence is leaking goals, while their attack should score at least once here to get us to the over.

Lyon vs Olympiakos Bet 1: Over 2.5 total goals @1.75 on Betway

All square

Lyon have only one win in Ligue 1 so far. Olympiakos know a draw would be a decent result here, given that this is probably their second-hardest match of this Europa League phase.

The visitors are at home to Braga on matchday two before playing Malmo and Rangers on matchdays three and four, respectively. Historically, Olympiakos’ away form has left plenty to be desired, but they were competitive away to West Ham and Fenerbahce last season.

While Lyon’s results should improve, it’s worth noting their underlying metrics are poor with a -0.05 expected goal difference per 90 domestically. This won’t be straightforward for the home team.

Lyon vs Olympiakos Bet 2: Match to be drawn @3.80 on Betway

Third of the season for Orban

Expected to lead the line alongside Alexandre Lacazette, Gift Orban is a good value option to score anytime. The Nigerian scored a brace off the bench against Strasbourg earlier this season.

He has amassed 0.68 expected goals per 90. Yes, these are small samples, but Orban is comfortably ahead of Lacazette and Jonathan David by that metric.

Facing an Olympiakos team which leaked goals throughout their Europa League and Conference League matches, there’s going to be goal-scoring opportunities for Orban throughout this week’s clash.

Lyon vs Olympiakos Bet 3: Gift Orban to score @ 2.70 with Betway