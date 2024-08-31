Our football expert presents the top three bets for Juventus vs AS Roma ahead of their Serie A clash this Sunday at 8:45 PM in the 3rd round.

+

Juventus vs AS Roma Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Juventus vs AS Roma

Juventus victory with odds of @ 1.77 on Betway, equating to a 57 % chance of the Turin club winning.

Multi-Goal: 2-3 with odds of @ 1.95 on Betway, indicating a 50% chance of two or three goals being scored in the game.

Both teams to score and Over 2.50 Goals with odds of @ 2.45 on Betway, representing 41%chance for both clubs to find the back of the net and three goals or more in the match.

Juventus should be expected to beat Roma 2-1.

New to Betway? Learn all about the Betway Sign Up Code

Haven't joined Betway yet? Explore our comprehensive Betway registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in Ghana.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Juventus and AS Roma are set to clash this Sunday evening in a high-stakes Serie A encounter at the Allianz Stadium.

The fixture promises to be a compelling spectacle, given both teams' contrasting starts to the season and their historical form.

The ‘Old Lady’ has revolutionised the squad this summer and begun the season in formidable fashion, topping the Serie A table with two victories from their first two games. The Bianconeri have been impressive, not only in terms of results, but also in their style of play. They have scored six goals while keeping two clean sheets.

Meanwhile, the visitors have managed only one point from their opening two matches, with their most recent game ending in a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Empoli.

Probable Lineups for Juventus vs AS Roma

The probable lineup for Juventus in the "system of play."

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Cambiaso, Bremer, Gatti, Cabal; Locatelli, Fagioli; Nico Gonzalez, Yildiz, Mbangula; Vlahovic.

The probable lineup for AS Roma in the "system of play."

AS Roma (4-3-3): Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Dovbyk, Soulè.

Juve’s new approach

Juve’s early successful performances, albeit against newly-promoted Como and Verona, reflect an efficient and dynamic approach.

Juventus’ recent games have seen them outperform their expected goals (xG) by 3.33, the highest in Europe’s top leagues, indicating a clinical attacking force.

The Juventus squad, under Thiago Motta’s guidance, appears more fluid and organised than in recent years. Their new-look attack, spearheaded by Dusan Vlahovic, has been particularly effective.

Vlahovic has been a standout performer, notching up a brace against Hellas Verona and showcasing his clinical finishing ability. His role in the team has been revitalised, allowing him to focus on scoring rather than creating. Kenan Yildiz, Nico Gonzalez, and Mbangula are supporting Vlahovic and are expected to feature prominently throughout the season.

Juventus vs AS Roma Bet 1: Juventus victory with odds @ 1.77 with Betway

Old mistakes and need for balance

Roma’s form has been underwhelming, especially considering their ambitions to secure a Champions League spot.

Their performance has been inconsistent, with significant defensive vulnerabilities that have led to two poor results.

Last season, Roma struggled defensively, keeping just four clean sheets in their 19 away Serie A matches. On Sunday, their defence—comprising Celik, Angelino, Ndicka, and Mancini—will need to resolve these issues to withstand Juventus' attacking power.

Roma’s midfield trio of Pellegrini, Paredes, and Cristante will also need to assert control to disrupt Juventus’ rhythm.

Historically, matches between these two sides have been closely contested. Juventus’ recent record shows they have won their last two Serie A games to nil, highlighting a solid defensive setup.

Conversely, Roma have seen both teams score in six of their last eight away Serie A games, reflecting their inconsistent defensive displays but strong attacking potential.

Juventus vs AS Roma Bet 2: Multi-Goal: 2-3 @ 1.95 with Betway

An unusual high-scoring affair?

The Giallorossi’s inability to secure a win has created a sense of urgency, particularly with the transfer window closing soon.

The lack of cohesion and the recent criticisms from the fans will weigh heavily on the team’s morale.

With their strong start to the season, Juventus are therefore the favourites, but Roma’s attacking talent and recent history of high-scoring games suggest they could pose a significant threat.

The betting odds reflect this balance, with Juventus leading as the favoured side, while the potential for a high-scoring game or both teams scoring adds intrigue to the betting market.

For those placing bets, considering Juventus’ recent form and Roma’s defensive vulnerabilities could be key.

Betting on a Juventus win, over 2.5 goals, and both teams to score offers a balanced approach to capitalise on the current statistics and trends.