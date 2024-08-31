FC Sévilla vs Girona Predictions: Can Pimienta’s men get their first win?

Our football expert shares his top three bets for FC Sévilla vs Girona ahead of this clash in the 4th round of La Liga, this Sunday at 7 PM.

+

FC Sévilla vs Girona Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for FC Sévilla vs Girona

Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @ 1.66 on Betway , equating to a 60% chance of a high scoring match.

, equating to a 60% chance of a high scoring match. Sevilla Or Draw And Over 1.5 Goals with odds of @ 1.77 on Betway , indicating a 57% chance of the hosts not losing the game and at least two goals being scored.

, indicating a 57% chance of the hosts not losing the game and at least two goals being scored. Sevilla Draw No Bet with odds of @ 1.72 on Betway, representing a 60% chance of the hosts not losing the match

FC Sevilla should be expected to beat Girona 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Sevilla FC enters their upcoming clash against Girona in a peculiar state, caught in a cycle of near-successes without any tangible victories to show for it.

Despite their best efforts, the Andalusians failed to win in their first three La Liga fixtures, leaving them with just two points out of a possible nine.

However, it's not for a lack of trying or poor performance. In fact, Sevilla has often been the better side in these matches, displaying a solid style of play that suggests they are not far from finding the winning formula.

Girona, like Sevilla, has had a tough start to the season. After securing just one point from their first two games against tough opponents like Real Betis and Atlético Madrid, head coach Míchel Sánchez is keen to avoid early-season pessimism.

He acknowledges that this is far from the best version of his side but remains optimistic about their potential, given more time to integrate new players and build cohesion.

Probable Lineups for FC Sévilla vs Girona

The probable lineup for FC Sevilla in the "system of play."

FC Sevilla (4-3-3): Nyland; Carmona, Loic Badé, Gudelj, Pedrosa; Agoume, Sow, Juanlu; Ejuke, Lukebakio, Isaac Romero.

The probable lineup for Girona in the "system of play."

Girona (4-3-3): Gazzaniga; Arnau Martínez, Blind, Krejcí, Miguel; Oriol Romeu, Iván Martín, Van de Beek; Portu, Asprilla, Miovski.

Where Have the Goals Gone?

In football, dominance does not guarantee results; goals do, and that's the main issue for Sevilla.

Under García Pimienta’s guidance, Sevilla have become more resilient, conceding fewer opportunities to their opponents, even in away matches. However, their lack of a clinical edge up front is evident.

With striker Iheanacho still out and Lukebakio missing key chances, Sevilla has struggled to capitalise on their possession and territorial advantage.

The team is noticeably more secure in defence, partly due to tactical adjustments that have seen central defenders take a more prominent role in advancing the ball from the back, providing added protection for players like Pedrosa. Nevertheless, this newfound stability has yet to translate into goals or wins.

FC Sévilla vs Girona Bet 1: Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.66 with Betway

Building From the Back

Sevilla’s improved defensive structure has been notable, largely thanks to a midfield capable of controlling the game’s tempo. Sambi Lokonga, a new addition, has been instrumental in this regard. Playing with simplicity and positioning himself well, Lokonga has provided the team with much-needed stability and passing options, allowing Sevilla to build attacks from the back.

However, there are still questions about certain experimental choices made by García Pimienta, such as deploying Juanlu in key midfield positions, where he struggled to provide control or effectively cover space. The coach needs to find a settled lineup that can consistently deliver results. A win is essential for the team's confidence and the viability of a project built on unstable ground. The "almost there" narrative may suffice for the opening month, but it won't last forever.

FC Sévilla vs Girona Bet 2: Sevilla Or Draw And Over 1.5 Goals @ 1.77 with Betway

In need for a win before the international break

Girona's approach has been marked by a need for greater verticality, an element Míchel feels has been lacking in their first two matches.

Due to a disrupted pre-season and limited time to integrate new arrivals, the team is yet to find its attacking rhythm.

The arrival of Yáser Asprilla, a recent signing who has already been handed the coveted number 10 jersey, adds an interesting dynamic to Girona's attack. Asprilla is expected to provide a creative spark and help fill the void left by Savinho and Artem Dobvyk who left in the summer.

Neither side can afford another draw or defeat at this stage of the season.

Expect Sevilla to press hard and push forward, aiming to leverage their possession play into clear-cut opportunities. Girona, on the other hand, will look to find that missing link between their midfield and attack, using the pace and creativity of players like Asprilla to unsettle the Sevilla backline.

With this bet, if the match ends in a draw the bookmaker will refund your stake.

FC Sévilla vs Girona Bet 3: Sevilla Draw No Bet @ 1.72 with Betway