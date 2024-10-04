Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Predictions: Dino soaring his side to the Topp of Bundesliga

Our football predictions expert presents his top three bets and forecasts for Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich as they clash in the Bundesliga.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich

Eintracht Frankfurt Victory with odds of @5.75 on Betway , equating to a 19% chance of the home side winning.

, equating to a 19% chance of the home side winning. Omar Marmoush to score with odds of @3.00 on Betway , indicating a 33% chance of the forward scoring.

, indicating a 33% chance of the forward scoring. Over 3.5 goals with odds of @1.90 on Betway, representing a 53% chance for the ball to find the back of the net at least four times.

Eintracht Frankfurt can claim a surprise win against Bayern Munich by a scoreline of 3-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Bundesliga top two Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich are set to clash in a highly anticipated clash at Deutsche Bank Park this weekend. Both teams have started the season in impressive form, with Frankfurt aiming to improve on their 6th-place finish last season and secure a coveted Champions League spot.

The Eagles have the opportunity to make a significant statement by potentially topping the Bundesliga with a win against the perennial powerhouse Bayern Munich.



Bayern suffered their first defeat of the season in midweek, losing 1-0 to Aston Villa in the Champions League. Their fans firmly pointed the finger at Serge Gnabry for shooting himself rather than squaring for Harry Kane to tap into an empty net. Vincent Kompany will have to boost his morale ahead of this top of the table clash.

Probable Lineups for Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich

The probable lineup for Eintracht Frankfurt in the "4-4-2"

Santos; Kristensen, Tuta, Koch, Theate; Dina Ebimbe, Shkiri, Larsson, Chaïbi; Ekitiké, Marmoush.

The probable lineup for Bayern Munich in the "4-2-3-1"

Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlović; Olise, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.

Dino soaring his side to the Topp of Bundesliga

Frankfurt's recent form suggests they have a strong chance of victory. After losing their opener to Dortmund, they've won four consecutive games, including both home matches with an aggregate score of 5-1. This momentum, coupled with their home advantage, puts them in a prime position to challenge Bayern.

The Eagles' 5-1 win against the reigning champions Bayern in this fixture last season highlights their ability to dominate on home soil. Furthermore, the Bavarians have lost three out of their past five visits.

Despite their usual dominance, Bayern Munich have shown signs of vulnerability. They dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Leverkusen last weekend and suffered defeat to Aston Villa in the Champions League – their first loss in 42 matches at that stage of the competition. This dip in form could be exploited by a confident Frankfurt side, with former Bayern assistant manager and highly-rated Dino Toppmöller in charge.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Bet 1: Eintracht Frankfurt Victory @ 5.75 with Betway

O-mar! Magical Marmoush is a goal machine

Omar Marmoush has been in scintillating form, currently leading the Bundesliga scoring charts with six goals in five games – surpassing even the prolific Harry Kane. He can hit the back of the net again in this fixture as he did last term when opening the scoring after 12 minutes.

Last week saw Marmoush contribute two goals and two assists against a Holstein Kiel side, who had no idea how to stop him. His combination of size and pace allows him to take on defenders directly or make intelligent runs behind the backline.

The 25-year-old is averaging 5.70 shots per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga. This is helping him etch his name in Frankfurt's history books as the first player to score six goals in the opening five games of a season.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Bet 2: Omar Marmoush Anytime Scorer @ 3.00 with Betway

A goal-den opportunity for net profits

The prospect of over 3.5 goals in this match is highly likely, given both teams' recent goal-scoring trends. Ahead of their trip to Turkey, Frankfurt's seven games across all competitions this season have produced a total of 28 goals, averaging exactly 4 goals per game. They've only failed to score once but have also kept just one clean sheet, indicating both their attacking prowess and defensive vulnerabilities.

Bayern's goal statistics are even more impressive, with their eight games seeing a total of 37 goals at an average of 4.63 per match. While they've managed three clean sheets, they've also only failed to score once – in their recent defeat to Aston Villa. The fact that five of Bayern's eight fixtures have seen over 3.5 goals suggests a high-scoring affair is likely.

Historical precedent also supports the likelihood of a goal-fest. Last season's fixture between these two teams at Deutsche Bank Park ended in a 6-goal thriller, with Frankfurt emerging 5-1 victors. With both sides boasting in-form attackers like Marmoush and Kane, and given their recent defensive frailties, we could well see a repeat of last year's goal-laden encounter.