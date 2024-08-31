Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Predictions: Chelsea Aim to Extend Reign Over Palace

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Chelsea vs Crystal Palace as they clash in the Premier League.

+

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea Victory with odds of @1.58 on Betway, equating to a 62.5% chance of the Blues winning.

Noni Madueke to score with odds of @2.90 on Betway, indicating a 35.7% chance of the English forward scoring.

Over 1.5 total first half goals with odds of @2.19 on Betway, representing a 45.5% chance for at least two goals to be scored in the first half.

Chelsea should be expected to win against Chelsea by a scoreline of 4-2.

New to Betway? Learn all about the Betway Sign Up Code

Haven't joined Betway yet? Explore our comprehensive Betway registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in Ghana.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Much of the attention surrounding Chelsea has been in their frenzied transfer activity. Since Todd Boehly bought the club, the club has spent £1.1bn and used a "bomb squad" transfer tactic in an attempt to force unwanted players to leave. The Blues are at serious risk of failing to comply with UEFA's financial regulations after a tweak to the rules.

Positivity has returned to the pitch, following an incredible 6-2 win away at Wolves. Palace are one of five clubs yet to win a point and are only out of the bottom three on goal difference.

As we enter the first international break of the season, this is a crucial game for both sides. Ahead of that, the focus falls on Stamford Bridge as we look forward to what promises to be an entertaining London derby.

Probable Lineups for Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

The probable lineup for Chelsea in the "4-2-3-1"

R. Sanchez; Cucurella, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto; Caicedo, Fernandez; Pedro Neto, Palmer, Madueke; Jackson.

The probable lineup for Crystal Palace in the "3-4-2-1"

Henderson; Richards, Guehi, Clyne; Mitchell, Wharton, Lerma, Munoz; Eze, Kamada; Mateta.

Chelsea Aim to Extend Reign Over Palace

Chelsea's dominance over Crystal Palace in recent years has been nothing short of remarkable. The Blues have won an astounding 14 consecutive meetings against the Eagles, a run stretching back to 2017.

Beyond the head-to-head record, Chelsea boast superior talent across the pitch. Despite some inconsistent form over the last couple of seasons, the Blues still have a squad brimming with international stars and potential match-winners.

Palace are a side that were going places last season under Oliver Glasner, but he has seen his squad shorn of its top talent, with the risk of more departures looming. They will be desperate to get their first points of the season on the board, but they won’t get them here.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Bet 1: Chelsea Victory @ 1.58 with Betway

Goal-Mad Noni can get on the scoresheet again

With such a bloated squad, there are so many potential match winners at Stamford Bridge. Cole Palmer is a worthy favourite to score after his 22-goal haul last season.

But it is Noni Madueke that catches the eye after his stunning performance against Wolves, which places him as a prime candidate to find the back of the net against Crystal Palace. Coming off a hat-trick, Madueke will be brimming with confidence and eager to prove that his stellar performance was not a one-off.

Palace's defence has shown vulnerabilities, particularly against speedy, direct attackers like Madueke. His ability to attack the box from the right wing fits perfectly with the type of player that has troubled Palace's backline.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Bet 2: Noni Madueke Anytime Scorer @ 2.90 with Betway

Fast break expected at the Bridge

With high confidence at Chelsea, expect them to come bursting out of the blocks after the first whistle. In an incredible opening 45 minutes at Wolves, we saw four goals, one further disallowed and a strike that hit the goal frame.

While Chelsea looked great going forward, there still remains lots of vulnerability in defence. This is highlighted in pre-season, where they conceded two first-half goals to Celtic, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Despite winning 4-0 in the EFL Cup in midweek, Palace were far from convincing. Championship side Norwich dominated the ball and should have scored when Henderson pulled off a point blank save, with Forsyth hitting the post from the rebound.

The loss of defender Joachim Andersen to Fulham is a big blow. This could be eclipsed if Newcastle are successful in their attempts to buy Marc Guéhi. However, as long as they retain the services of Eze and Mateta, who scored three times between them on Tuesday, there will always be a goal threat at the other end.