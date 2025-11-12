Cameroon vs DR Congo predictions: Tight playoff clash expected

Our betting expert expects both teams to struggle in this match, with 90 minutes not being enough to determine a winner.

+

Best bets for Cameroon vs DR Congo

Overs/ unders - under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.35 on 1xBet

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.24 on 1xBet

1x2 - Draw at odds of 2.67 on 1xBet

New to 1xBet? Learn all about the 1xBet welcome offer

Haven't joined 1xBet yet? Explore our 1xBet registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in Ghana.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Cameroon 1-1 DR Congo

Goalscorers prediction: Cameroon: Bryan Mbeumo, DR Congo: Cedric Bakambu

Cameroon missed out on the automatic World Cup qualification spot by just four points. Defeat to Cape Verde sealed their fate, as the island nation clinched first place. As a result, the Indomitable Lions must play in the playoffs to try to secure a spot in next year’s World Cup.

First, Marc Brys’ men must overcome DR Congo before playing against the winners of Nigeria and Gabon on Saturday. The nation that wins the final will be CAF’s representative at the inter-confederation playoffs that will be held in Mexico in March next year.

There, the CAF nation will get a chance to be one of two teams to finally secure their spot for next year’s finals in North America. However, since they still have a long path ahead, Cameroon must focus on the immediate task of defeating the DR Congo.

Coach Sebastien Desabre will aim to lead his team to the global showpiece for the first time in this iteration. The country last qualified for the World Cup as Zaire in 1974, so they have a chance to make history.

In similar circumstances to Cameroon, DR Congo failed to qualify automatically by two points. Defeat to leaders Senegal was largely responsible for that two-point gap, which is why they are in these playoffs.

Probable lineups for Cameroon vs DR Congo

Cameroon expected lineup: Onana, Tchatchoua, Castelletto, Nouhou, Nagida, Avom, Baleba, Anguissa, Mbuemo, Eyong, Nkoudou

DR Congo expected lineup: Mpasi, Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Mukau, Moutoussamy, Kayembe, Masuaku, Elia, Essende, Bakambu

Goalfest unlikely

In Cameroon’s qualifying campaign, six of their 10 games featured fewer than three goals, which equates to 60%. That is expected with continental football. The Lions’ defence has been incredible during qualifying as they only conceded five goals in 10 games.

They won’t make it easy for the DR Congo, especially since they concede once every two games on average. Going forward, they’ve scored 17 goals, an indication of their aggressive attacking style. With an average of 1.7 goals per game, they are likely to score here.

Meanwhile, 80% of the DR Congo’s matches ended with fewer than three goals. Having scored 15 goals across 10 games, they’re slightly less efficient in front of goal than Cameroon. Desabre’s team have a very strong defense, as they’ve let in just six goals in 10 matches.

With two strong defences and the reluctance to allow the opposition in, this match is unlikely to feature a goalfest.

Cameroon vs DR Congo Betting Tip 1: Overs/ unders - under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.35 on 1xBet

Both sides to find the net

While Thursday night’s game may be low-scoring, both camps boast decent attacks and are capable of breaking through the other team’s defence. Three of the Leopards’ last five games saw both teams find the net.

Only one of Cameroon’s last five fixtures featured the same, but facing this opposition is a very different challenge. The DR Congo have scored in each of their last seven games, regardless of the result.

Desabre’s men only failed to score in one game across their last 15 matches in all competitions. That will encourage the two-time Africa Cup of Nations champions to breach the Lions’ defence in this semi-final.

Cameroon vs DR Congo Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.24 on 1xBet

DR Congo are a different challenge today

Cameroon have a better head-to-head record against DR Congo. The Indomitable Lions won each of the last four head-to-heads, including two friendlies. However, their most recent meeting was in 2021, so it is not the best way to determine their current form.

Currently, Brys’ side have secured two wins and two draws in their last five (one loss). Meanwhile, the Leopards won three of their five outings (two losses). Therefore, determining a winner on Thursday is challenging, especially considering how far the DR Congo have improved recently.

Additionally, these nations are very close in the latest World Rankings. Cameroon are 54th, and the DR Congo are just six places behind in 60th. The Leopards gained 13.72 ranking points, while the Lions are on -1.71 for this round of rankings.

DR Congo may surprise Cameroon this week, which means this match could end in a draw.