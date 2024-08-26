Parimatch Ghana Review: A Comprehensive Analysis

Parimatch is part of the new platforms that recently launched and is already making giant waves in the country. This isn’t surprising for a platform that has been in operation since 1994. Headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, the platform offers several games and promotions that can be difficult to navigate for first-timers.

Fortunately, our experts have explored the platform and put together a comprehensive analysis to help both first-timers and seasoned bettors. In this Parimatch review, we’ll cover the games, casino options, payment, and withdrawal methods available on the platform. Readers will also discover the promotions on offer, how to navigate the app, and how to contact support for assistance.

But first, let’s introduce the pros and cons of Parimatch online to give a fair idea of the platform's purpose.

Pros Cons Easily navigable user interface. Limited payment and withdrawal options. Fast payment and withdrawal options. Few sports games. Welcome bonus and other promotions. Limited support options.

🌟 Why Choose Parimatch Ghana?

One thing that stands out about the Parimatch website is its intuitive and clutter-free user interface. Some betting sites try to squeeze lots of games, features, functions, and promos onto their desktops, making navigation difficult. However, Parimatch’s neat arrangement of icons, features, and games ensures that players can easily find what they are looking for.

The Parimatch promotions are quite competitive compared to what its competition is offering. For example, its 500% Power Boost is one of the best in the country, offering 500% bonus on multi-bets. Our research shows that registration on the website and app is quick and easy, and it’s available in multiple countries.

Parimatch Ghana offers many kinds of bets, from live games to upcoming events, and has dedicated matches where the odds are boosted. Players also get to wager on popular games like Aviator and JetX and participate in the weekly jackpot games. The almost 10,000 casino games allow punters to find games they are familiar with to bet on.

Here’s what one user thinks of the platform: “...Parimatch offers some of the best odds in the business. The service provides accurate stats to help punters predict the outcomes of matches and it’s withdrawal methods are very convenient. Its user interface is easily navigable and it’s license from the Gaming Commission of Ghana means it is trustworthy.”

🚀 Getting Started With Parimatch Registration: Is It Easy to Register?

Registering on the platform is straightforward and should be completed in a few minutes. Here’s a quick guide to help create an account on the platform:

Log on to the Parimatch betting platform and click on the “Join” button at the top right corner.

Fill in the required fields, such as telephone number and password.

The platform will send an SMS, which the punter will enter to confirm their number.

Enter the rest of the details, such as name and address.

Provide a valid ID card number for verification purposes.

Enter a promo code if you have any.

This should help new patrons create an account in a few minutes. Note that Parimatch offers up to a 100% bonus to new patrons who make their first deposit and follow the regulations. For more details, users can visit our Parimatch registration review page.

🥇 Understanding All the Parimatch Bonuses and Promotions

Parimatch offers several bonuses and promotions for new and existing clients on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. Here’s an introduction to these bonuses and how to access them.

Parimatch Welcome Bonus

As mentioned earlier, Parimatch welcomes new participants with a 100% bonus of up to GHS 1000 on their first bonus. To qualify, punters must deposit a minimum of GHS 10 and bet on at least 2 events. Each event on the bet slip must have a minimum odds of 1.45, and the total odds on the slip must add up to 2.25 or higher.

10% Aviator Weekly Cashout

The platform offers a 10% weekly cashout to players who bet on Aviator games throughout the week. In addition, the players are offered free bets based on the amount they wagered during the week. The minimum amount to stake to qualify for a free bet is GHS 20, and the maximum is GHS 100.

GHS 100,000 Weekly Football Jackpot

This promotion gives GHS 100,000 to punters who bet on the results of certain matches. The bet slip should consist of 10 - 20 events, and all events must go through to be considered. The reward is shared among all the players that had all their events right.

500% Power Boost

Players can get a 500% bonus on their deposits if they place a multi-bet consisting of 3 or more games. Each game must have a minimum odd of 1.2; however, note that to get the full 500%, players must include 50 games. Punters are automatically entered into the power boost promo when they bet on multiple events.

Promotion Details Welcome Bonus New registrants get 100% up to GHS 1000 on their first deposits. 10% Aviator Weekly Cashback Aviator players get 10% cashback on the amount of money they wagered during the week. GHS 100,000 Week Football Jackpot Bettors wager on a certain number of football matches to claim GHS 100,000 weekly price. 500% Power Boost The platform offers up to 500% on multi-bets with a minimum of 3 games.

Note that all these promotions have unique rules that govern how to participate and claim the bonus. So, patrons can visit the Parimatch promo code page for more details.

Parimatch Casino Overview

Parimatch has a live casino section that features all the popular casino games, such as roulette, spin the wheel, dice, baccarat, and blackjack. The platform also has a dedicated section for slots, which features thousands of slot games for punters to choose from. There’s also a unique webpage for bingo games, where punters can try their luck.

Parimatch Sports Section Overview

The Sports section features 18 of the world's most popular sporting events, including football, basketball, wrestling, table tennis, American football, and UFC. Players can bet on these games before the kickoff or while they are in session. The betting platform also features a “Leagues” category, where punters get to bet on the outright winner of their favorite league.

Discover All the Special Features of Parimatch

To enhance the betting experience for punters, the platform has installed certain features that make betting easy. These features aren’t difficult to find and, if utilized correctly, would help punters make the most of the platform. Here are the major features of the platform and how to use them:

Live Betting

Parimatch has a live betting feature for players who prefer to place bets while the event is in session. The feature has multiple betting options, and players can wager on events like the correct score, who will score first, who will win a match, etc. The live betting feature doesn’t come with live streaming, but bettors can still follow the game via its live tracking.

Sports Betting

Players can place bets on matches before they kick off due to the platform's “Sports” feature. Just like the Live Betting feature, the Sports feature also allows punters to place multiple bets in a single event. The Sports feature covers popular tournaments, including the UEFA Champions League, English Premier League, La Liga, and the Bundesliga.

Bet Builder

The service offers a bet builder, allowing patrons to place multiple bets in one single bet. This gives patrons several options to flex their wagering muscles. However, if any of the events in that single bet go south, the bet slip becomes invalid.

Bet Checker

The bet checker allows players to check the status of their wagers, especially in a multi-bet scenario. Keeping track of five or more events on a bet slip can be cumbersome because punters have to check in on the individual games to see their progress. However, the bet checker allows them to check all games at once, reducing the stress of having to switch between events.

Parimatch App Review – How Good is the Mobile Experience?

Thanks to its intuitive design, browsing the platform is quick and easy. The features are well laid out, making them easy to find and utilize. Logging into the app takes a few seconds, and placing bets is also straightforward.

The app is compatible with various versions of Android and iOS operating systems and is available on the Google Play Store and App Store.

Having tested this and other betting apps in Ghana based on our strict guidelines, we rate it 5/5.

What Are the Payment Methods and Processes at Parimatch?

According to our research, the platform offers patrons 8 payment and withdrawal methods with unique processes. Most of these methods are easily accessible to patrons in Ghana and can be used without hassle.

Payment Methods Pros Cons MTN Ghana Quick and easy to use. Faster payment and withdrawal. Big network coverage. Frequent network disruptions. Bad service in certain areas. Telecel Quick payment and withdrawal method. Features alternative payment options. Easy to use. Limited coverage. Frequent network disruptions. AirtelTigo Fast deposits and withdrawals. Has an alternative feature to support the main one. Limited coverage. Delay in deposits and withdrawals. Visa Card Fast deposits and withdrawals. Doesn’t suffer frequent network disruptions. Wider network coverage. Longer process compared to the others.

How Does Parimatch Compare to Other Operators in the Market?

To give you a fair idea of what Parimatch brings to the table, we’ve compared it to other betting platforms. The idea is for punters to judge for themselves and decide whether they’ll go with Parimatch or find a better alternative. Find a table below that pits the major betting platforms against each other to help players make a solid choice.

Bookmakers Pros Cons Parimatch Offers bonuses for new and existing customers. Covers all the major sports. Features boosted odds on soccer games. Limited payment and withdrawal options. Few customer support options. Limited casino games. Betway Faster payment options. Cashout feature. Multiple customer support options. Lower welcome bonus compared to others. Limited withdrawal methods. No livestreaming. 22Bet Clean and navigable user interface. Livestreaming for specific games. Multiple welcome bonuses. Limited payment and withdrawal methods. Few casino games. Limited customer care options. 1xBet Several payment and withdrawal methods. Multiple customer service options. Available in many countries. The welcome bonus is complicated. The platform is congested. Low bonuses. Betika A wide variety of sports games to choose from. Competitive bonuses. Clean and easily navigable user interface. No livestreaming. Limited customer care options. Few casino games. Betwinner Livestreaming of some games. Wide range of Sports and casino games. Quick and easy registration. High minimum deposit required to claim the welcome bonus. Complex betting requirements to qualify for the welcome bonus. Limited customer care options.

What Are the Customer Service Details of Parimatch?

Parimatch offers three ways for patrons to contact customer care if they run into issues while using the service. Customers can choose to contact support through their Telegram channel, email, or “live support” on the website. Their personnel can help patrons with questions on registration, betting, payment and withdrawal, and bonuses.

FAQs

Is Parimatch Available in Ghana?

Yes, the analysis we made shows that there are a few Parimatch locations in Ghana, especially in Accra.

How Much Can I Withdraw from Parimatch?

The Platform doesn’t have any maximum withdrawal limits, and thus, can withdraw as much as they have in their e-wallets.

How Much is the Deposit in Parimatch?

Players can deposit a minimum of GHS 1 to place bets on the platform. However, this doesn’t cover the minimum deposit to qualify for a welcome bonus, which is GHS 12.