AC Milan vs Venezia Predictions

Our football predictions expert shares three Empoli vs Juventus predictions ahead of this Serie A fourth round clash, this Saturday at 6 PM.

+

AC Milan vs Venezia Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for AC Milan vs Venezia

AC Milan Victory with odds of @ 1.29 on Betway, equating to a 80% chance of the hosts winning.

Christian Pulisic to score with odds of @ 2.50 on Betway, indicating a 47% chance of the American international scoring.

Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @ 1.53 on Betway, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to collectively score three or more.

AC Milan should be expected to win against Venezia by a scoreline of 3-1.

New to Betway? Learn all about the Betway Sign Up Code

Haven't joined Betway yet? Explore our comprehensive Betway registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in Ghana.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

AC Milan will host Venezia at the San Siro on Saturday evening in the Serie A fourth round. It’s not been the best of starts for either side, who have both yet to pick up a victory after three matches.

AC MIlan have produced two incredibly entertaining 2-2 draws against Torino and Lazio, and have scored five goals in their first few games. Venezia, on the other hand, have only picked up one point and one goal. Things need to change if they are to stay up.

AC Milan have won the last three head-to-heads and it would be a shock if they aren’t able to pick up their first three points of the season.

Probable Lineups for AC Milan vs Venezia

The probable lineup for AC Milan in the "system of play."

Maignan; Terracciano, Pavlovic, Tomori, Royal, Reijnders, Fofana, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Chukwueze, Okafor

The probable lineup for Venezia in the "system of play."

Joronen; Svoboda, Sverko, Idzes, Zampano, Duncan, Caviglia, Candela, Oristanio, Ellertsson, Pohjanpalo

A win at last for AC

AC Milan haven’t picked up three points from their first three matches but they’ve shown plenty of spirit to fight back from losing positions.

After falling 2-0 behind to Torino, AC rescued a point with two goals in the 89th and 95th minute. It wasn’t as dramatic against Lazio, but they earned a good point on the road.

Sandwich in between was a 2-1 defeat to Parma, and clearly there's work to do.

However, Venezia haven’t performed yet. With only one goal to their name and four goals conceded, a trip to the San Siro isn’t the ideal location to get any points on the board.

AC Milan vs Venezia Bet 1: AC Milan Victory @ 1.29 with Betway

Back the American to score

With Alvaro Morata currently out injured, we’re turning to AC’s US star midfielder to end up on the scoresheet.

The former Chelsea winger scored in the defeat against Parma, but he’s expected to have plenty more space against Venezia who haven’t performed well defensively to date.

AC fans will be demanding a win, which will mean their match winners will need to step up - and Pulisic is one of those. He’s generated 0.38 xG/90 minutes, one of the higher figures in this Milan team.

Having scored 12 Serie A goals last season, the hosts depend on him, and he can return from international duty and add another to his campaign tally. The only potential issue here is the lengthy trip back from the US camp that could cost Pulisic his place in the starting lineup.

AC Milan vs Venezia Bet 2: Christian Pulisic Anytime Scorer @ 2.50 with Betway

Goals to flow at San Siro

As we’ve already pointed out, neither side have shown much when it comes to defending in their opening three games. AC Milan may have scored five, while they’ve also conceded six. Venezia have conceded four, and look to be struggling against tougher opposition.

Even with Morata sidelined, there’s so much quality within AC Milan’s team that should have enough to brush Venezia to one side. If Pulisic doesn’t deliver, they can turn to Rafael Leao or Tammy Abraham, both capable goalscorers.

Venezia will try their luck too. This porous AC Milan defence has been breached six times already in the three matches played. Expect action at both ends.