22Bet Registration – Get a 200% Bonus up to 1,000 GHS in August 2024

Creating a 22Bet account is the gateway to being able to bet online as a new user on the bookmaker. 22Bet registration is very simple.

The bookmaker is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission of Ghana and has undergone responsible gambling campaigns in recent times. From the Champions League to the African Cup of Nations and a host of other tournaments, bettors can enjoy a wide range of events after registering on 22Bet. New users can start their betting journey with a 200% welcome bonus up to 1,000 GHS after creating an account.

22Bet Registration - Our Detailed Guide for Beginners

Signing up for an account at 22Bet is as straightforward as some of the other bookmakers around. The registration process, which is provided by the operator, enables you to create an account in as little as two minutes, though this is dependent on your internet speed.

The 22Bet registration process requires essential information about the new account holder before they can proceed to grant you access to the platform. Phone number, confirmation code and preferred password are the required details needed to sign up.

You can create a 22Bet account by following the step-by-step guide here:

Access the 22Bet official website using your internet-enabled device and click on "Sign Up" located on the homepage. Fill in the void provided with the necessary information. Type in your phone number and click on send code. Type in the code that was sent to your phone number. Provide your preferred password. Enter the registration promo code: GHBET Click on “Register” after filling in the spaces provided.

What is the 22Bet Registration Bonus?

22Bet, like some bookmakers, provides new customers with a welcome bonus. By completing the registration process at 22Bet, you become eligible for the brand's welcome bonus. The offer is exclusive to new customers and includes a welcome bonus of up to 1,000 GHS specifically for sports betting.

However, there are requirements for the usage of the welcome bonus. These requirements are brief and simple for new customers to begin their betting journey.

For 22Bet Ghana, new bettors receive a welcome bonus of 200% up to 1,000 GHS on their first deposits. To qualify for this bonus offer, a minimum deposit of 10 GHS is required. The maximum bonus amount awarded for this offer is 1,000 GHS.

The wagering requirement is seven times the bonus amount, applicable to accumulator bets. Each accumulator bet must include at least two selections with combined odds of 3 or greater.

The welcome bonus applies to persons 18 years of age or older. The general terms and conditions for bonuses also apply.

📱How to Register on 22Bet via Mobile?

With the increasing development rate of technology, 22Bet registration also comes in different ways; through the website or through the mobile application. Both of these are simple for new users to introduce them to the brand.

To create an account through the website, these are the reviewed steps needed:

How to Register on 22Bet via Mobile App?

Registering 22Bet through the website may be the preferred option for many but others would prefer to go about their business through the mobile application. Here are the steps involved when creating an account through the mobile application.

Visit the official 22Bet website through your preferred web browser.

On the homepage, click on "Mobile App."

After, click on the download app option.



Click on "Sign Up" located on the homepage after opening the installed app.

Fill in the void provided with the necessary information. Type in your phone number and click on send code.

Type in the code that was sent to your phone number and provide your preferred password.

Click on “Register” after filling in the spaces provided.

How to Login to 22Bet Account?

Once your 22Bet registration is completed, you become an official new user of the platform. You are automatically logged into your account and granted full access to all features that the brand comes with.

If, for any reason, you are logged out and need to log in again, follow these steps:

Click on the “Log In” button that appears when you open the homepage of 22Bet Ghana. Type your phone number without the country code. Fill in the space that requires your password. Click on “Log In” when you are done to use the platform for your betting.

🛡️ Security - How to verify your account and personal information?

While new customers may not necessarily be asked to provide some of their essential information during the registration process, some of these will be required to gain full access to the 22Bet platform. These functionalities include withdrawing and depositing.

Per the research by our expert, you need to complete your personal profile before verifying your account. Aside from the phone number required during the registration, 22Bet will also ask for these details:

Full name: This should have your first name, middle name (if available) and surname. Date of birth ID Document (Voder ID, passport, driver's license or SSNIT): This confirms your eligibility to be able to have full access to the account. ID Document number Residence address City A valid email address

💳 What are the Payment Methods Available to Deposit Funds After Registering?

Unlike some of the betting platforms in Ghana, the payment method section is one area that needs improvement as far as 22Bet is concerned. Despite the limited options, the few methods available are ones that bettors are already familiar with.

Bettors and new users can make deposits into their 22Bet account through mobile money transactions. MTN Mobile Money, Telecel Cash and AirtelTigo Money are options available to customers.

New players need to make a minimum deposit of 10 GHS to qualify for the welcome bonus that 22Bet offers. The process for the deposits is instant, with no charges applied.

Conclusion - How do we rank 22Bet Registration?

22Bet Ghana is increasing in popularity among Ghanaians due to the advantages it poses over other betting platforms. Of course, just like any other thing, 22Bet also has its bad notes as well.

The registration process is as easy as it comes and can be completed within two to three minutes of starting the process. It’s fast and easier to operate. 22Bet registration also provides a welcome bonus of up to 1,000 GHS for new customers to start their betting journey.

The most likeable thing about the 22Bet registration is the fact that you are allowed to easily download the mobile application without any difficulty. Our comprehensive review of 22Bet provides insights into all the features offered by the operator.

In conclusion of our review and guide to registering on 22Bet, here's what we commend and critique about the sign-up process.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons 22Bet offers instant verification You need to connect your phone number or social media to be able to create an account 22Bet allows signing up on mobile, desktop or through the mobile app The higher the deposit, the higher your welcome bonus Registration on 22Bet can be done through different options The short validity period for the wagering requirement on the welcome bonus

