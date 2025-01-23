How to watch today's Wrexham vs Birmingham City League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Wrexham and Birmingham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will take on Birmingham in the League One up next at the SToK Cae Ras Stadium on Thursday.

Five points separate these two teams in the standings, with Birmingham at the top of the table and Wrexham in third place. The visitors are unbeaten in their last five games whereas Wrexham suffered a defeat to Shrewsbury in their most recent outing and will be desperate to get back on track to keep the chase alive.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

League One - League One SToK Cae Ras

The match will be played at the SToK Cae Ras Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 8pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Wrexham team news

Wrexham don't have to deal with any fresh injury concerns following their defeat against Shrewsbury.

Steven Fletcher scored the only goal for the team in that fixture, and he will be hoping to make an impact.

The Red Dragons are expected to revert to a two-man forward setup at home this week, which could see either Paul Mullin or Jack Marriott get into the lineup.

Birmingham team news

Birmingham face a potential midfield crisis, as Paik Seung-ho and Tomoki Iwata were absent for their weekend victory over Exeter.

On a positive note, winger Keshi Anderson is expected to be available in some capacity for the trip to the Racecourse Ground.

However, the visitors will still be without Willum Willumsson, Emil Hansson, and Lee Buchanan.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

WRE Last 2 matches BIR 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Birmingham 3 - 1 Wrexham

Birmingham 4 - 1 Wrexham 1 Goals scored 6 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

