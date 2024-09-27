How To Watch Sandy Ryan vs Mikaela Mayer: Date, time, fight card & more info

How to catch the women's welterweight title fight live from New York this Friday

Two of the leading leather-throwing ladies on the planet clash in the Big Apple this weekend, with the WBO welterweight belt on the line in a boxing event promoted by Top Rank in association with Matchroom Boxing.

WBO welterweight champion Sandy Ryan is making the third defence of her crown in New York. Ryan, who hails from Derby, has made rapid progress since making her professional bow in Brentwood, Essex, in July 2021. She will enter the ring for only the 10th time this weekend.

This will be Sandy Ryan’s second bout in the United States. The former Commonwealth Games gold medallist fought out a tough 10-rounder with American and previous two-weight world champion Jessica McCaskill in Florida last September. It was Ryan’s first defence of her WBO crown, which culminated in a controversial split-decision draw. However, she comes into this weekend’s bout after an impressive performance in Sheffield in March, where she forced Terri Harper to retire on her stool.

We last saw the former super featherweight world champion Mikaela Mayer in action against Natasha Jonas in an IBF welterweight title clash at the Echo Arena in Liverpool in January. It was the American's fourth fight in a row on British soil and her second debatable split-decision world title defeat on these shores during that tour.

Mayer lost her WBO and IBF super featherweight titles against fellow American Alycia Baumgardner at London’s O2 Arena in 2022. This is Mayer’s first fight back on home US turf since April 2022, and she has a flawless 19-0 record in the States.

When is Ryan vs Mayer?

Sandy Ryan vs Mikaela Mayer will take place on Saturday, September 28, at New York’s Madison Square Garden Theatre in the United States.

Date: Saturday, September 28

Saturday, September 28 Start time: The Sky Sports show is expected to begin at 02:00 AM BST on Saturday

The Sky Sports show is expected to begin at 02:00 AM BST on Saturday Main card ringwalks (approx): 03:20 AM BST on Saturday

How to watch Ryan vs Mayer in the UK?

Ryan v Mayer will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports+ is a live streaming service that provides access to live events that aren't available on the Sky Sports channels. It's available to Sky Sports customers at no extra cost and is integrated into the Sky Sports app, Sky TV, and the streaming service NOW.

Ryan vs Mayer Fight Card

Weight class Main card Welterweight Sandy Ryan vs Mikaela Mayer Super welterweight Xander Zayas vs Damian Sosa Featherweight Bruce Carrington vs Sulaiman Segawa

Sandy Ryan Professional Boxing Stats

Age: 31

31 Height: 5' 10" / 177 cm

5' 10" / 177 cm Reach: 6' 9" / 170 cm

6' 9" / 170 cm Total fights: 9

9 Record: 7-1-1

Mikaela Mayer Professional Boxing Stats