How to watch today's Juventus vs Roma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following a stellar start to the new season, a revitalised Juventus will host Roma in Turin on Sunday evening, aiming to secure their third consecutive victory in Serie A.

The Bianconeri have not only had the upper hand against their rivals from the capital in recent encounters, but they have also started the 2024-25 season in remarkable form.

With two wins, six goals, two clean sheets and maximum points to their name so far this season, Juventus have shot to the top of the very early Serie A standings, ahead of arch-rivals and reigning champions Inter Milan.

Following up their 3-0 defeat of Como on the opening matchday, Thiago Motta's men swept aside a Hellas Verona team that had just toppled Napoli, as last term's top scorer Dusan Vlahovic helped himself to two goals at Stadio Bentegodi.

As for Roma, the Giallorossi suffered a frustrating 2-1 defeat at home to Empoli last weekend. Roma have struggled significantly on the road against Juventus in Serie A, suffering defeats in 11 of their last 13 visits and conceding goals in each of their last 21 encounters. The Giallorossi last managed a clean sheet in Turin back in September 2001, a match where the legendary striker Gabriel Batistuta found the back of the net.

However, the two sides played to a 1-1 draw in their most recent meeting at the Stadio Olimpico in May, as Roma was on course to finish sixth for the third consecutive season.

Juventus vs Roma kick-off time

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Allianz Stadium

The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Sunday, September 1, with kick-off at 7:45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Thiago Motta has the luxury of utilizing new recruits Teun Koopmeiners, Sergio Conceicao, and Nico Gonzalez this weekend, but both Timothy Weah and Khephren Thuram are sidelined with injuries. Following Federico Chiesa's departure to Liverpool, unwanted centre-back Tiago Djalo is poised to join Sunday’s rivals after their initial target, Kevin Danso, failed a medical earlier this week.

Despite increased competition within Juve's squad this season, Dusan Vlahovic remains the club’s clear first-choice forward. The Serbian striker leads Serie A in scoring for 2024 with 12 goals, with several players, including his new teammate Koopmeiners, trailing behind.

Juventus possible XI: Di Gregorio; Savona, Gatti, Bremer, Cabal; Locatelli, Fagioli; Cambiaso, Yildiz, Mbangoula; Vlahovic

Roma team news

The visitors will be without the services of Enzo Le Fée, the new summer addition, sidelined with a muscle injury and is not expected to return until mid-September.

Paulo Dybala of Roma is tied with the Dutch midfielder on nine league goals this season. Having committed to the Giallorossi for a few more months, Dybala is set to face his former team.

It remains uncertain if another former Juventus player, Matias Soule, will retain his spot, but Dybala is expected to pair up with Artem Dovbyk in attack. Meanwhile, Tammy Abraham is on his way to AC Milan in a swap deal involving Alexis Saelemaekers.

Roma possible starting lineup: Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Paredes, Cristante; Dybala, Pellegrini, Zalewski; Dovbyk

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/05/24 Roma 1-1 Juventus Serie A 31/12/23 Juventus 1-0 Roma Serie A 06/03/23 Roma 1-0 Juventus Serie A 27/08/22 Juventus 1-1 Roma Serie A 09/01/22 Roma 3-4 Juventus Serie A

