Spain vs England: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Euro 2024 final

How to watch the European Championship final between Spain and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England fans may continue to chant "It's coming home", but Gareth Southgate's side will face a stern Spain test in the Euro 2024 final at Olympiastadion Berlin on Sunday.

The Henri Delaunay Cup evaded the Three Lions at the previous edition of the European Championship, while La Roja lifted the trophy thrice before (1964, 2008 and 2012).

Luis de la Fuente's men denied France 2-1 in the first semi-final, before Harry Kane and co. overcame the Netherlands by the same scoreline to set themselves up for the showdown event.

Spain vs England kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Olympiastadion Berlin

The Euro 2024 final between Spain and England will be played at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Sunday, July 14, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Spain vs England online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Euro 2024 final between Spain and England will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC One, ITV1, BBC iPlayer, ITVX, STV, STV Player and BBC Sport Website.

Team news & squads

Spain team news

Both Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand are eligible to return after serving their respective bans, but Pedri will have to watch the final from the stands owing to his knee injury. Ayoze Perez is also sidelined with a quadriceps tear.

Dani Olmo will get the nod over Mikel Merino in midfield, while Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams will continue to accompany captain Alvaro Morata in attack.

Spain possible XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Ruiz, Rodri, Olmo; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Simon, Raya Defenders: Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Vivian, Grimaldo, Laporte, Navas, Cucurella Midfielders: Merino, Ruiz, Olmo, Baena, Rodri, Zubimendi, Lopez Forwards: Morata, Joselu, Torres, Yamal, Williams, Oyarzabal

England team news

Even though Luke Shaw is reportedly fit, Marc Guehi may be preferred at left-back from the onset, with Kieran Trippier also set to start on the bench.

Despite scoring the winner in the semi-finals, Ollie Watkins will have to be content as one of the options, as Kane will be supported by Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden in a 3-4-2-1 arrangement.

Teenager Kobbie Mainoo is likely to feature alongside Declan Rice in midfield.

England possible XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Shaw; Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Ramsdale, Henderson Defenders: Walker, Shaw, Stones, Guehi, Trippier, Konsa, Dunk, Gomez Midfielders: Rice, Alexander-Arnold, Bellingham, Gallagher, Wharton, Mainoo Forwards: Saka, Kane, Foden, Toney, Gordon, Watkins, Bowen, Eze, Palmer

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Spain and England across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 15, 2018 Spain 2-3 England UEFA Nations League September 8, 2018 England 1-2 Spain UEFA Nations League November 15, 2016 England 2-2 Spain International Friendly November 13, 2015 Spain 2-0 England International Friendly November 12, 2011 England 1-0 Spain International Friendly

