+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
James Tavernier RangersGetty
Europa League
team-logo
Eleda Stadion
team-logo
WATCH ON TNT SPORTS
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Malmo vs Rangers Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Europa LeagueMalmoe FFRangersMalmoe FF vs Rangers

How to watch the Europa League match between Malmo and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh from their respective domestic wins, Rangers and Malmo will face off in a Europa League encounter at Eleda Stadion on Thursday.

While Philippe Clement's men picked up a 3-0 victory over Dundee in the Scottish League Cup over the weekend, Malmo continue to maintain their lead on the Allsvenskan standings table after thrashing Hacken 4-0 on Sunday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Malmo vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 2Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Europa League match between Malmo and Rangers will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Malmo vs Rangers kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 26, 2024
Kick-off time:5:45 pm BST
Venue:Eleda Stadion

The UEFA Europa League match between Malmo and Rangers will be played at Eleda Stadion in Malmo, Sweden.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm BST on Thursday, September 26, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Malmo team news

Former Celtic player Sead Haksabanovic will miss out due to a groin injury, as would Niklas Moisander and Oscar Lewicki on account of their respective setbacks.

The likes of Nils Zatterstrom and Soren Rieks would be pushing for starts here.

Malmo possible XI: Dahlin; Stryger Larsen, Jansson, Rosler, Busanello; Rieks, Pena, Johnsen, Christiansen; Botheim, Kiese Thelin.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Friedrich, Dahlin
Defenders:Tinnerholm, Olsson, Stryger, Jansson, Rosler, Busanello, Makolli, Zatterstrom
Midfielders:Rieks, Rosengrem, Pena, Christiansen, Jorgensen, Berg, Ali, Berg Johnsen, Skogmar, Bolin
Forwards:Kiese Thelin, Botheim, Vecchia, Gudjohnsen

Rangers team news

The visitors will be without Ridvan Yilmaz, Danilo and Rabbi Matondo because of injuries.

Cyriel Dessers remains the main threat upfront, with former Sassuolo winger Nedim Bajrami supporting from the left side.

Meanwhile, a goal away from equaling Ally McCoist's record of 21 goals in European competitions while representing Rangers, James Tavernier should feature at right-back.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Jefte; Barron, Diomande; Cerny, Lawrence, Bajrami; Dessers.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Butland, Kelly
Defenders:Tavernier, Propper, Souttar, Nsiala, Sterling, Jefte, Kasanwirjo, Balogun, King, Devine
Midfielders:Barron, Diomande, Bajrami, Dowell, Raskin, Lowry, Hagi
Forwards:Cortes, Dessers, Lawrence, Cerny, Igamane, McCausland

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Malmo and Rangers across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
August 10, 2021Rangers 1-2 MalmoUEFA Champions League
August 3, 2021Malmo 2-1 RangersUEFA Champions League
August 3, 2011Malmo 1-1 RangersUEFA Champions League
July 26, 2011Rangers 0-1 MalmoUEFA Champions League

Useful links

Advertisement