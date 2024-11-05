How to watch today's Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Xabi Alonso will be rolling back the years when he returns to Anfield as Bayer Leverkusen manager with the German side set to face Liverpool in a Champions League encounter on Tuesday.

Arne Slot's men jointly lead the league phase standings table with fellow Premier League side Aston Villa after recording three wins in as many games, but Alonso's team can at least temporarily take the lead with a win over the Merseyside Reds.

How to watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen will be available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Anfield

The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Tuesday, November 5, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

As defender Ibrahima Konate emerges as a doubt after sustaining a knock to his arm in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win over Brighton, it is quite likely that Slot deploys Joe Gomez at the back, while Alisson Becker, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota remain sidelined due to injury.

Mohamed Salah, Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunes will all be involved in attack.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Jones, Diaz; Nunez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Allison, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies Defenders: Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Gravenberch, Morton Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Chiesa, Gakpo, Jota

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Weekend action also saw Leverkusen's Nordi Mukiele pick up a thigh injury in the goalless draw with Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. The wing-back joins Amine Adli and Jeanuel Belocian in the treatment room, but Martin Terrier is likely to be available for selection despite missing the previous game.

With Terrier's presence alongside Florian Wirtz a bit higher up the field, Jeremie Frimpong would be able to slot in for Mukiele on the right flank, while Victor Boniface leads the line.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Garcia, Grimaldo; Terrier, Wirtz; Boniface.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb Defenders: Hincapie, Tah, Tapsoba, Grimaldo, Arthur, Frimpong, Fofana Midfielders: Hofmann, Andrich, Terrier, Tella, Garcia, Palacios, Xhaka Forwards: Wirtz, Boniface, Schick

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 12, 2012 Liverpool 3-1 Bayer Leverkusen Club Friendlies March 9, 2005 Bayer Leverkusen 1-3 Liverpool UEFA Champions League February 22, 2005 Liverpool 3-1 Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League April 9, 2002 Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 Liverpool UEFA Champions League April 3, 2002 Liverpool 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League

