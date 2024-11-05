How to watch today's Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Xabi Alonso will be rolling back the years when he returns to Anfield as Bayer Leverkusen manager with the German side set to face Liverpool in a Champions League encounter on Tuesday.
Arne Slot's men jointly lead the league phase standings table with fellow Premier League side Aston Villa after recording three wins in as many games, but Alonso's team can at least temporarily take the lead with a win over the Merseyside Reds.
How to watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen online - TV channels & live streams
In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen will be available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.
Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Anfield
The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Tuesday, November 5, in the UK.
Team news & squads
Liverpool team news
As defender Ibrahima Konate emerges as a doubt after sustaining a knock to his arm in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win over Brighton, it is quite likely that Slot deploys Joe Gomez at the back, while Alisson Becker, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota remain sidelined due to injury.
Mohamed Salah, Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunes will all be involved in attack.
Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Jones, Diaz; Nunez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Allison, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies
|Defenders:
|Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Bradley
|Midfielders:
|Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Gravenberch, Morton
|Forwards:
|Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Chiesa, Gakpo, Jota
Bayer Leverkusen team news
Weekend action also saw Leverkusen's Nordi Mukiele pick up a thigh injury in the goalless draw with Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. The wing-back joins Amine Adli and Jeanuel Belocian in the treatment room, but Martin Terrier is likely to be available for selection despite missing the previous game.
With Terrier's presence alongside Florian Wirtz a bit higher up the field, Jeremie Frimpong would be able to slot in for Mukiele on the right flank, while Victor Boniface leads the line.
Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Garcia, Grimaldo; Terrier, Wirtz; Boniface.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb
|Defenders:
|Hincapie, Tah, Tapsoba, Grimaldo, Arthur, Frimpong, Fofana
|Midfielders:
|Hofmann, Andrich, Terrier, Tella, Garcia, Palacios, Xhaka
|Forwards:
|Wirtz, Boniface, Schick
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 12, 2012
|Liverpool 3-1 Bayer Leverkusen
|Club Friendlies
|March 9, 2005
|Bayer Leverkusen 1-3 Liverpool
|UEFA Champions League
|February 22, 2005
|Liverpool 3-1 Bayer Leverkusen
|UEFA Champions League
|April 9, 2002
|Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 Liverpool
|UEFA Champions League
|April 3, 2002
|Liverpool 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen
|UEFA Champions League