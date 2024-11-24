+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Real Madrid CF v CA Osasuna - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
LaLiga
Estadio Butarque
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Leganes vs Real Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

LaLigaLeganesReal MadridLeganes vs Real Madrid

How to watch La Liga match between Leganes and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will focus on keeping the pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona when Los Blancos take on Leganes at Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti's men bounced back from the 4-0 Clasico defeat in La Liga and the 1-3 loss to AC Milan in the Champions League with a 4-0 league win over Osasuna ahead of the international break.

On the other hand, Leganes are coming into the tie on the back of a 1-0 victory against Sevilla.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leganes vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), La Liga match between Leganes and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV and Premier Player.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Leganes vs Real Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga
Estadio Butarque

La Liga match between Leganes and Real Madrid will be played at Estadio Municipal de Butarque in Leganes, Spain.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Sunday, November 24, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Leganes vs Real Madrid Probable lineups

LeganesHome team crest

5-3-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestRMA
13
M. Dmitrovic
20
J. Hernandez
3
J. Saenz
6
S. Gonzalez
2
A. Altimira
22
M. Nastasic
8
S. Cisse
17
Y. Neyou Noupa
14
D. Brasanac
11
J. Cruz
9
M. de la Fuente
13
A. Lunin
35
R. Asencio
23
F. Mendy
8
F. Valverde
22
A. Ruediger
21
B. Diaz
5
J. Bellingham
6
E. Camavinga
7
Vinicius Junior
10
L. Modric
9
K. Mbappe

4-2-3-1

RMAAway team crest

  • Borja Jimenez

  • Carlo Ancelotti

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Leganes team news

Leganes head coach Borja Jimenez will miss Renato Tapia and Enric Franquesa through injury, while Dani Raba emerges as a doubt on account of a hamstring problem.

Julian Chicco and Javi Hernandez are likely to replace Tapia and Franquesa in midfield and at left-back, respectively, with Miguel de la Fuente leading the line of attack as the Borussia Dortmund-owned Sebastien Haller should be available as an option off the bench.

Real Madrid team news

Ancelotti will remain without Lucas Vazquez, Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Carvajal and David Alaba due to injury, but first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is set to mark his comeback after recovering from a muscular problem.

Federico Valverde could feature at right-back, with Raul Asencio in a central defensive position, while Brahim Diaz and Luka Modric are both in line for recalls to the XI.

Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe would also eye starts on Sunday.

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

LEG

Last 5 matches

RMA

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

4

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

