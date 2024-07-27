How to watch Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora: Date, time, fightcard & more info

How to catch the battle between two of Britain’s most celebrated heavyweights this weekend

Joe Joyce and Derek Chisora will meet in the ring this July in an all-British encounter, as both men look to burnish their heavyweight records as they fast approach what is perhaps the twilight of their careers.

With their clash set to take centre stage at The O2 Arena in London, both men will be looking to record consecutive victories following respective wins over Kash Ali and Gerald Washington on their last outings.

However, following Joyce’s second loss to Zhilei Zhang last September, it seems that the joint prospects of both men when it comes to another world title challenge are now behind them, making this contest one more with just pride on the line for the pair.

With only two career defeats to his name, Joyce knows victory could theoretically put him back on the path towards a potential challenge. However, the former WBO interim heavyweight title holder would need an impressive performance here.

Chisora, meanwhile, who enjoyed WBC heavyweight title challenges a decade apart in 2012 and 2022, is even more unlikely to be offered a third shot but will nevertheless be keen to impress on another big date under the bright lights.

It’s shaping up to be an entertaining night of boxing action, but how can you ensure you don’t miss a moment? GOAL brings you all the details on Joe Joyce against Derek Chisora below.

When is Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora?

Joe Joyce and Derek Chisora will face off on Saturday, July 27, with the fight due to take place at The O2 Arena in London, representing a hometown date for both men who were raised in the capital of the United Kingdom.

The undercard is set to begin at 19:00 BST, while the ringwalks for the main fight are anticipated around 22:00 BST.

How to watch Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora

In the United Kingdom, coverage of Joe Joyce against Derek Chisora will be shown through the broadcaster TNT Sports and streamed through the channel’s online service Discovery+.

Offering coverage from all TNT sports channels, as well as a host of additional film and television content, Discovery+ allows customers access to a wide variety of sporting content from just £3.99 per month.

Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Heavyweight Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora Super bantamweight Dennis McCann vs Ionut Baluta Super featherweight Ryan Garner vs Archie Sharp Women’s featherweight Raven Chapman vs Yohana Sarabia Heavyweight Moses Itauma vs Mariusz Wach Welterweight Sean Noakes vs Inder Bassi Super featherweight Royston Barney-Smith vs Brian Barajas Featherweight Umar Khan vs TBA Super lightweight Aadam Hamed vs TBA Lightweight Jermaine Dhliwayo vs Engel Gomez

Joe Joyce professional boxing stats

Age : 38

: 38 Height : 6ft 6in

: 6ft 6in Reach : 80.5"

: 80.5" Total fights : 18

: 18 Record: 16-2 (15 KOs)

Derek Chisora professional boxing stats