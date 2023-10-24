Inter vs Red Bull Salzburg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Inter and Salzburg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will be aiming to build on their four-game unbeaten run in all competitions when they welcome Red Bull Salzburg to San Siro for a Champions League contest on Tuesday.

The Nerazzurri are unbeaten in Group D of the European top flight and can register back-to-back wins after beating Benfica 1-0 earlier this month. The Italian outfit enter the tie on the back of a 3-0 league win at Torino.

On the other hand, Salzburg were defeated 1-0 by LASK in Bundesliga, and had faced a 2-0 loss to Real Sociedad in their previous Group D encounter in the Champions League.

Inter vs Salzburg kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm BST Venue: San Siro

The UEFA Champions League match between Inter Milan and Red Bull Salzburg will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm BST on October 24 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Inter vs Salzburg online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 3 and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi will have an eye out for Sunday's game against Roma while picking his side on Tuesday. However, Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez should feature up front, with Alexis Sanchez may be limited to a substitute's role.

Defender Alessandro Bastoni can be among the changes, likely to start ahead of Stefan de Vrij at the back.

Juan Cuadrado and Marko Arnautovic will be out injured till around next month.

Inter possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Sensi, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Sanchez

Salzburg team news

Fernando, Sekou Koita, Bryan Okoh, Lukas Wallner, and Justin Omoregie are all sidelined through injuries, while Mads Bidstrup and Kamil Piatkowski can be marked doubtful on account of an illness and a calf problem, respectively.

With a goal and an assist in the Champions League this term, Salzburg boss Gerhard Struber will be expecting Roko Simic to deliver against Inter.

Salzburg possible XI: Schlager; Dedic, Pavlovic, Baidoo, Terzic; Capaldo, Gourna-Douath, Kjaergaard; Gloukh; Simic, Konate

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schlager, Mantl, Krumrey Defenders: Pavlovic, Solet, Piatkowski, Baidoo, Morgalla, Terzic, Guindo, Ulmer, Dedic Midfielders: Gourna-Douath, Diambou, Kjaergaard, Capaldo, Bidstrup, Yeo, Sucic, Gloukh, Forson, Kameri Forwards: Konate, Simic, Ratkov, Nene

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Aug 9, 2023 Salzburg 3-4 Inter Milan Club Friendlies Dec 7, 2022 Inter Milan 4-0 Salzburg Club Friendlies

