How to watch today's Red Star Belgrade vs Benfica Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between FK Crvena Zvezda and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Crvena Zvezda will have their work cut out when they come up against European giants SL Benfica in the Champions League opener on Thursday.

Red Star have enjoyed an impressive start to the season, suffering just one loss across all competitions, although that setback occurred during a Champions League qualifier.

On the other hand, Benfica have been somewhat inconsistent, securing only three victories out of five matches. However, they prepared for Thursday’s Champions League clash with a commanding 4-1 triumph over Santa Clara.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch FK Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 4 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

FK Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica kick-off time

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm BST Venue: Stadion Rajko Mitic

The match will be played at the Stadium Rajko Mitić, also known as Markana, on Thursday, September 19 with kick-off at 5:45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

FK Crvena Zvezda team news

Goalkeeper Omri Glazer has returned from a long-term adductor injury and made his first appearance of the season last weekend. The 28-year-old is expected to remain the starting keeper.

Coach Milojevic is likely to field his strongest lineup, with Nasser Djiga possibly reintroduced at centre-back to partner with Uros Spajic. In midfield, Rade Krunic, Timi Elsnik, and Mirko Ivanic are set to work together.

Bruno Duarte currently holds the title of the club's top scorer, netting six goals in nine appearances, and the Brazilian forward is poised to lead the attack once again, with Silas and Peter Olayinka providing support from the wings.

FK Crvena Zvezda possible XI: Glazer; Mimovic, Djiga, Spajic, Seol; Krunic, Elsnik; Silas, Ivanic, Olayinka; Duarte

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ilić, Glazer, Guteša Defenders: Degenek, Spajić, Stojić, Rodić, Djiga, Leković, Drkušić, Milosavljević, Mimović, Seol Midfielders: Ivanić, Hwang, Šljivić, Kanga, Katai, Elšnik, Dálcio, Milson, Luka Ilić, Lučić, Knežević, Maksimović, Prutsev, Jovanović Forwards: Ndiaye, Olayinka, Duarte, Rodríguez, Sremčević

Benfica team news

Benfica scored four goals in their league match over the weekend, marking Bruno Lage’s first game in charge. Veteran Angel Di Maria found the net, and he is sure to play a crucial role in this matchup, having made a significant impact in last year's Europa League with four goals and two assists.

Renato Sanches has returned to the club on loan, and they have also signed Kerem Akturkoglu from Galatasaray, who was notably influential in their Champions League campaign last season.

Jan-Niklas Beste, Tiago Gouveia and Fredrik Aursnes are all absent for Benfica.

Benfica possible XI: Trubin; Bah, Silva, Otamendi, Carreras; Florentino, Kokcu; Di Maria, Rollheiser, Akturkoglu; Pavlidis

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trubin, Soares, Gomes Defenders: Carreras, Silva, Morato, Bah, Otamendi, Beste, Araujo, Bajrami Midfielders: Aursnes, Kokcu, Neto, Barreiro, Mario, Luis, Sanches Forwards: Cabral, Di Maria, Pavlidis, Schjelderup, Prestianni, Rollheiser, Leonardo, Gouveia

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two sides in all competitions.

Useful links