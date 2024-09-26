How to watch today's Fenerbahce vs Union SG Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Fenerbahce and Union SG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce will look to respond following a defeat against home rivals Galatasaray when the Turkish side begins their Europa League campaign against Union SG on Thursday.

While Fener suffered a 3-1 loss at the hands of their arch-rivals in the Turkish Super Lig, Union SG will also aim to snap a poor run of form when they make the trip to Sukru Saracoglu. Les Unionistes were last involved in a goalless draw with Standard Liege in Belgium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Union SG online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Europa League match between Fenerbahce and Union SG will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 3, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

Fenerbahce vs Union SG kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm BST Venue: Sukru Saracoglu

The UEFA Europa League match between Fenerbahce and Union SG will be played at Ulker Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul, Turkey.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm BST on Thursday, September 26, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Fenerbahce team news

Edin Dzeko, who reduced the margin of defeat against Galatasaray last weekend, should continue upfront for the hosts.

Bright Osayi-Samuel is ruled out due to a foot injury, while names such as Sofyan Amrabat and Youssef En-Nesyri will be pushing for starts on Thursday.

Fenerbahce possible XI: Livakovic; Muldur, Djiku, Soyuncu, Oosterwolde; Fred, Amrabat; Tadic, Szymanski, Saint-Maximin; Dzeko.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Egribayat, Livakovic, Cetin Defenders: Akaydin, Soyuncu, Djiku, Muldur, Mercan, Oosterwolde, Akcicek Midfielders: Yuksek, Yandas, Fred, Elmaz, Amrabat, Szymanski Forwards: Dzeko, Tadic, Kahveci, En-Nesyri, Under, Tosun, Aydin, Saint-Maximin

Union SG team news

After being sent off in the loss to Slavia Prague during the qualifying rounds of the Champions League, striker Mohammed Fuseini faces a ban.

Meanwhile, Henok Teklab also remains sidelined with a leg injury. So Franjo Ivanovic would be joined by Promise David in attack.

Union SG possible XI: Moris; Burgess, Machida, Leysen; Castro-Montes, Sadiki, Vanhoutte, Rasmussen, Terho; Ivanovic, David.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Chambaere, Imbrechts, Moris Defenders: Mac Allister, Burgess, Francois, Sykes, Sadiki, Machida, Leysen, Tshilanda, Dony Midfielders: Rasmussen, Lazare, Ait El Hadj, Castro-Montes, Vanhoutte, Lapoussin Forwards: Kabangu, David, Rodriguez, Terho, Boufal, Khalaily, Niang, Ivanovic

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Fenerbahce and Union SG across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 14, 2024 Fenerbahce 0-1 Union SG UEFA Conferene League March 7, 2024 Union SG 0-3 Fenerbahce UEFA Conferene League

