How to watch today's England Women vs Switzerland Women friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Friendly match between England Women and Switzerland Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After playing out a goalless draw against Emma Hayes' USWNT, England Women take on Switzerland Women in another friendly at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.

In the final international window of the calendar year, both teams will use this game as part of their preparations for the upcoming UEFA Women's Nations League and Euro 2025.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch England Women vs Switzerland Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Women's Friendly match between England Women and Switzerland Women will be available to watch and stream online live through ITV4 and ITVX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

England Women vs Switzerland Women kick-off time

The Women's Friendly match between England Women and Switzerland Women will be played at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Tuesday, December 3, in the UK.

Team news & squads

England Women team news

Already without Niamh Charles, Lucy Parker, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Ella Toone due to injuries, Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman has ruled both Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby out after the game against USA.

Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton will pushing for a start after Mary Earps started in goal last time out.

Switzerland Women team news

Coming off a 0-6 friendly loss to Germany, Switzerland head coach Pia Sundhage could look to make a few changes - especially as the defense weren't able to stop the Germans from scoring.

Ramona Bachmann, Geraldine Reuteler, Lia Walti, Naomi Luyet and Luana Buhler are all absent due to injury/sickness.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

ENG Last 2 matches SUI 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Switzerland 0 - 4 England

Switzerland 0 - 4 England 8 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

