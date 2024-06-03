Croatia vs North Macedonia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Croatia will take on North Macedonia in a friendly at the HNK Rijeka Stadium on Monday.
Croatia will be hoping to pick up their fifth win in a row across all competitions, including friendlies, as they prepare for the Euros. North Macedonia, on the other hand, are looking to halt their four-game winless run before the Euros begins.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Croatia vs North Macedonia kick-off time
|Date:
|June 3, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6pm BST
|Venue:
|HNK Rijeka Stadium
The match will be played at the HNK Rijeka Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 6pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Croatia vs North Macedonia online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown live on Premier Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Croatia team news
Torino forward Nikola Vlasic has been sidelined for the past few weeks due to an adductor problem.
Top scorer Ivan Perisic (33 goals) is close to full fitness after recovering from a serious knee injury.
Croatia predicted XI: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic; Majer, Kramaric, Pjaca.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Livaković, Labrović, Ivušić
|Defenders:
|Stanišić, Pongračić, Gvardiol, Erlić, Šutalo, Sosa, Vida, Juranović
|Midfielders:
|Majer, Kovačić, Modrić, Brozović, Pašalić, Ivanušec, Sučić, Baturina
|Forwards:
|Kramarić, Budimir, Petković, Pjaca, Pašalić
North Macedonia team news
North Macedonia will be without their inspirational captain Enis Bardhi, who scored in the draws against England and Italy. The Trabzonspor midfielder recently sustained a shoulder injury.
North Macedonia predicted XI: Dimitrievski; Manev, Musliu, Serafimov; Dimoski, Atanasov, Alimi, Alioski; Elmas; Ristovski, Miovski.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dimitrievski, Shishkovski, Aleksovski, Iliev
|Defenders:
|Alioski, Musliu, Velkovski, Zajkov, Ashkovski, Serafimov, Dimoski, Manev, Todoroski, Iljazovski
|Midfielders:
|Elmas, Churlinov, Kostadinov, Atanasov, Elezi, Alimi, Mitrovski, Zdravkovski
|Forwards:
|Trajkovski, Ristovski, Miovski, Qamili
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|13/10/12
|North Macedonia 1 - 2 Croatia
|World Cup qualifier
|07/09/12
|Croatia 1 - 0 North Macedonia
|World Cup qualifier
|18/11/07
|North Macedonia 2 - 0 Croatia
|Euros Qualifier
|25/03/07
|Croatia 2 - 1 North Macedonia
|Euros Qualifier
|28/04/04
|North Macedonia 0 - 1 Croatia
|Friendly