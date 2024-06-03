Croatia vs North Macedonia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between Croatia and North Macedonia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Croatia will take on North Macedonia in a friendly at the HNK Rijeka Stadium on Monday.

Croatia will be hoping to pick up their fifth win in a row across all competitions, including friendlies, as they prepare for the Euros. North Macedonia, on the other hand, are looking to halt their four-game winless run before the Euros begins.

Croatia vs North Macedonia kick-off time

Croatia vs North Macedonia kick-off time

Date: June 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 6pm BST Venue: HNK Rijeka Stadium

The match will be played at the HNK Rijeka Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 6pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Croatia vs North Macedonia online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Premier Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Croatia team news

Torino forward Nikola Vlasic has been sidelined for the past few weeks due to an adductor problem.

Top scorer Ivan Perisic (33 goals) is close to full fitness after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Croatia predicted XI: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic; Majer, Kramaric, Pjaca.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Livaković, Labrović, Ivušić Defenders: Stanišić, Pongračić, Gvardiol, Erlić, Šutalo, Sosa, Vida, Juranović Midfielders: Majer, Kovačić, Modrić, Brozović, Pašalić, Ivanušec, Sučić, Baturina Forwards: Kramarić, Budimir, Petković, Pjaca, Pašalić

North Macedonia team news

North Macedonia will be without their inspirational captain Enis Bardhi, who scored in the draws against England and Italy. The Trabzonspor midfielder recently sustained a shoulder injury.

North Macedonia predicted XI: Dimitrievski; Manev, Musliu, Serafimov; Dimoski, Atanasov, Alimi, Alioski; Elmas; Ristovski, Miovski.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dimitrievski, Shishkovski, Aleksovski, Iliev Defenders: Alioski, Musliu, Velkovski, Zajkov, Ashkovski, Serafimov, Dimoski, Manev, Todoroski, Iljazovski Midfielders: Elmas, Churlinov, Kostadinov, Atanasov, Elezi, Alimi, Mitrovski, Zdravkovski Forwards: Trajkovski, Ristovski, Miovski, Qamili

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/10/12 North Macedonia 1 - 2 Croatia World Cup qualifier 07/09/12 Croatia 1 - 0 North Macedonia World Cup qualifier 18/11/07 North Macedonia 2 - 0 Croatia Euros Qualifier 25/03/07 Croatia 2 - 1 North Macedonia Euros Qualifier 28/04/04 North Macedonia 0 - 1 Croatia Friendly

