How to watch today's Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between Costa Rica and Guadeloupe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After competing in Copa America in the summer, Costa Rica will turn their focus to the CONCACAF Nations League as Los Ticos are set to face Guadeloupe at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica on Thursday (local time).

While Costa Rica made it to the quarters last season, this will be Guadeloupe's first-ever campaign in the top-tier of the CONCACAF Nations League.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK) and worldwide, the CONCACAF Nations League match between Costa Rica and Guadeloupe will be available to watch and stream online live through CONCACAF YouTube.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe kick-off time

Date: September 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 am BST Venue: Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica

The CONCACAF Nations League match between Costa Rica and Guadeloupe will be played at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in La Sabana Metropolitan Park, San Jose, Costa Rica.

It will kick off at 1 am BST on Friday, September 6, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Costa Rica team news

Herediano quartet Aaron Cruz, Andy Rojas, Fernan Faerron and Haxzel Quiros will be pushing for action despite their relative inexperience.

Meanwhile, with Francisco Calvo nearing a hundred international caps and Joel Campbell with 142 to make the XI, Josimar Alcocer would lead the line alongside Warren Madrigal.

Costa Rica possible XI: Sequeira; Mitchell, Cascante, Calvo; Lassiter, Brenes, Bran, Aguilera; Campbell; Alcocer, Madrigal.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Briceno, Sequeira, Cruz Defenders: Calvo, J. Vargas, Mora, Cascante, Quiros, Taylor, Mitchell, Faerron Midfielders: Lassiter, Aguilera, Brenes, Alcocer, Bran, Alcocer, Acuna, Parkins Forwards: Campbell, Madrigal, Zamora, Ugalde, K. Vargas, Rojas, Martinez

Guadeloupe team news

Ruben Adelaide, Christophe Denisse, Kevyan Beaumont and Noah Cadiou are the uncapped players named in the squad.

Among those who scored in the 5-0 win over St. Kitts and Nevis in League B last season, Jerome Roussillon and Matthias Phaeton are expected to start on Thursday.

Guadeloupe possible XI: Bartouche; Cavare, Saintini, Gravillon, Roussillon; Coco, Baron, Solvet; Tell, Ambrose, Phaeton.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bartouche, Adelaide, Denisse Defenders: Gravillon, Saintini, Cavare, Roussillon, Senneville, Dezac, Beaumont Midfielders: Baron, Solvet, Saint-Maximin, Arenate, Tell, Coco, Cadiou Forwards: Phaeton, Mirval, Tille, Ambrose, Bevis

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Costa Rica and Guadeloupe across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 12, 2021 Costa Rica 3-1 Guadeloupe Concacaf Gold Cup July 19, 2009 Guadeloupe 1-5 Costa Rica Concacaf Gold Cup June 10, 2007 Costa Rica 1-0 Guadeloupe Concacaf Gold Cup

