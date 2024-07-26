Columbus Crew vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch pre-season friendly

How to watch the friendly match between Columbus Crew and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Columbus Crew will face Aston Villa in a pre-season friendly at the Lower.com Field on Sunday.

Aston Villa have registered two back-to-back 3-0 wins in pre-season, over Walsall and Spartak Trnava. They will be pleased with how their preparations are going ahead of the new season.

MLS side Columbus Crew will be expected to rotate their lineup for this game. They are third in the Eastern Conference standings, with two games in hand over the top two teams.

Columbus Crew vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Date: July 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 am BST Venue: Lower.com Field

The match will be played at the Lower.com Field on Sunday, with kick-off at 1 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Villa TV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew team news

Columbus will be without goalkeeper Evan Bush due to an arm injury, but the MLS team is otherwise in good shape as they approach the clash with Villa.

Crew predicted XI: Hagen; Moreira, Camacho, Cheberko; Farsi, Zawadzki, Matan, Arfsten; Rossi, Hernandez, Ramirez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen Defenders: Cheberko, Camacho, Amundsen, Sands, Farsi, Moreira Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Zawadzki, Mrowka, Matan, Hinestroza, Yeboah Forwards: Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Cucho, Habroune, Ramirez

Aston Villa team news

Villa have several notable absentees, including Jhon Duran, Emiliano Martinez, Ezri Konsa, Ollie Watkins, Boubacar Kamara, and Tyrone Mings.

John McGinn, Youri Tielemans, and Ian Maatsen, who participated in Euro 2024, have joined the squad for the pre-season tour in the United States.

Villa predicted XI: Gauci; Cash, Carlos, Torres, Moreno; McGinn, Rogers, Onana; Bailey, Archer, Philogene.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gauci, Olsen Defenders: Cash, Carlos, Digne, Torres, Moreno, Iling-Junior, Nedeljković, Maatsen, Kesler-Hayden, Hause, Munroe, Sousa Midfielders: Barkley, McGinn, Tielemans, Buendía, Barrenechea, Onana, Dendoncker, Ramsey Forwards: Philogene, Dobbin, Rogers, Bailey, Archer

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Aston Villa and Columbus Crew.

