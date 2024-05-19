Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will look to end the 2023-24 Premier League campaign on a positive note by clinching European football when they play host to Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues are on a four-game winning streak, with Mauricio Pochettino and his players finally finding form after a generally difficult season, and that late surge has helped them climb the standings in their pursuit of European qualification.

The Cherries, meanwhile, are among a number of sides looking to force their way into the top half of the table on the final day.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Date: Sunday, May 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm BST Venue: Stamford Bridge

The kick-off for the two sides is slated for 4:00 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live via Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Arena in the UK, having been picked as one of the TV fixtures for the final day. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea will be without the services of Romeo Lavia (thigh), Wesley Fofana (knee), Enzo Fernandez (groin), Robert Sanchez (unspecified) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (concussion), while Reece James is suspended after picking up a straight red card for kicking Joao Pedro on Wednesday.

Christopher Nkunku is in the fray to feature in some capacity against Bournemouth, while Carney Chukwuemeka has returned to team training after missing time with a knee injury, though he is unlikely to start on Sunday.

Chelsea possible XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling; Jackson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Gusto Midfielders: Caicedo, Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher, Palmer, Castledine Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington, Moreira, Richards

Bournemouth team news

Milos Kerkez has completed his three-match suspension and could come straight back into the side at Stamford Bridge. Tyler Adams is back available, having only made his fourth appearance of an injury-plagued campaign against Brighton last time out.

Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Christie, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Ouatarra; Solanke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Radu, Travers, Neto Defenders: Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Mepham, Kerkez, Fredericks, Smith Midfielders: Scott, Billing, Cook, Kilkenny, Faivre, Tavernier, Christie Forwards: Solanke, Semenyo, Moore, Sinisterra, Kluivert

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/09/23 Bournemouth 0–0 Chelsea Premier League 06/05/23 Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea Premier League 27/12/22 Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth Premier League 28/07/21 Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth Club Friendly Games 29/02/20 Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea Premier League

