How to watch today's Celtic vs Young Boys Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Young Boys, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic will play host to Young Boys in Wednesday's Champions League tie at Celtic Park.

While the Bhoys still have their hopes of qualification to the knockout stage, the visitors are eliminated and will play for pride.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Celtic vs Young Boys online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Young Boys will be available to watch live through TNT Sports 3.

Celtic vs Young Boys kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Celtic Park

The UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Young Boys will be played at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Wednesday, January 22, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will remain without James Forrest due to a foot injury, whereas Odin Thiago Holm has joined MLS outfit Los Angeles FC on loan amid ongoing efforts of roping in Kieran Tierney from Arsenal.

It should not be a surprise to see the same lineup from the 2-1 Scottish Cup win over Kilmarnock at the weekend.

Young Boys team news

Saidy Janko, Miguel Chaiwa and Christian Fassnacht are all unavailable for selection on account of their respective concerns.

Former Rangers forward Cedric Itten should lead the line of attack, while Marvin Keller could continue to start ahead of David von Ballmoos in goal.

