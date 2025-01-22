+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Champions League
team-logo
Celtic Park
team-logo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Celtic vs Young Boys Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Champions LeagueCelticBSC Young BoysCeltic vs BSC Young Boys

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Young Boys, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic will play host to Young Boys in Wednesday's Champions League tie at Celtic Park.

While the Bhoys still have their hopes of qualification to the knockout stage, the visitors are eliminated and will play for pride.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Celtic vs Young Boys online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 3Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Young Boys will be available to watch live through TNT Sports 3.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Celtic vs Young Boys kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Champions League
Celtic Park

The UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Young Boys will be played at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Wednesday, January 22, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Celtic vs BSC Young Boys Probable lineups

CelticHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestYB
1
K. Schmeichel
3
G. Taylor
20
C. Carter-Vickers
6
A. Trusty
2
A. Johnston
42
C. McGregor
41
R. Hatate
27
A. Engels
10
N. Kuehn
8
K. Furuhashi
38
D. Maeda
33
M. Keller
27
L. Blum
13
M. Camara
4
T. Zoukrou
3
J. Hadjam
77
J. Monteiro
11
E. Colley
21
A. Virginius
7
F. Ugrinic
8
L. Lakomy
9
C. Itten

4-2-3-1

YBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Brendan Rodgers

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Giorgio Contini

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • 15

    O. Holm

Injuries and Suspensions

Celtic team news

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will remain without James Forrest due to a foot injury, whereas Odin Thiago Holm has joined MLS outfit Los Angeles FC on loan amid ongoing efforts of roping in Kieran Tierney from Arsenal.

It should not be a surprise to see the same lineup from the 2-1 Scottish Cup win over Kilmarnock at the weekend.

Young Boys team news

Saidy Janko, Miguel Chaiwa and Christian Fassnacht are all unavailable for selection on account of their respective concerns.

Former Rangers forward Cedric Itten should lead the line of attack, while Marvin Keller could continue to start ahead of David von Ballmoos in goal.

Form

CEL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

YB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

