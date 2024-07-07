How to watch the 2024 British Grand Prix

Here’s all the information you’ll need to know about how to catch all the action from Silverstone Circuit

The 2024 Formula One season takes its European swing back to one of the sport’s most storied nations this weekend, as teams descend upon Northamptonshire for the latest edition of the British Grand Prix, with plenty of drama brewing in the pit lane.

Max Verstappen remains top of the World Drivers’ Championship by a comfortable margin and is on course for a fourth world title in as many seasons, but the Dutchman came under heavy fire following his performance at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull racer collided with McLaren’s Lando Norris, his nearest and unexpected rival for the title this term, ending the latter’s race and robbing himself of a podium finish in the process, allowing Mercedes man George Russell to take just his second career win.

How the incident affects Verstappen - across a turbulent campaign for Red Bull that sees their World Constructors' Championship defense less of a foregone conclusion than many may have expected - remains to be seen.

But he will hope he can get back to his best at the home race of both Norris and Russell, as well as Lewis Hamilton, who continues to chase an elusive final win with Mercedes before he makes the move to Ferrari next term in pursuit of that eighth world title.

There’s going to be no shortage of action across the weekend at Silverstone, so just how can you ensure that you see every minute of action on the track? Allow GOAL to guide you through just where to watch the 2024 British Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and the race itself.

Where is the 2024 British Grand Prix?

The 2024 British Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, July 7th in the familiar surroundings of Silverstone Circuit, located close to the Northamptonshire villages of Silverstone and Whittlebury.

Held since 1926 in one iteration or another, the event was first included on the 1950 Formula One calendar, and has been present every season since. It has also been held at two other circuits, Aintree and Brands Hatch, though it has not left Silverstone since the 1987 campaign.

Where can I watch the 2024 British Grand Prix?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the 2024 British Grand Prix through Sky Sports F1. That includes not only the main race itself, but also additional coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods across the full weekend, offering round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

While Sky Sports F1 is not available on linear television, the service’s sports package will include the channel among varied forms, while other British services such as NOW TV may also carry it for a surcharge.

To sign up for Sky Sports F1, visit the satellite provider’s website and follow the set-up instructions to purchase or activate your account. Prices typically start from £20.00 per month, on top of a regular Sky subscription cost too.

2024 British Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 British Grand Prix runs across the full weekend, from Friday, July 5th through Sunday, July 7th, with practice, qualifying and the race itself spread out over a three-day period.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Date Phase Time Channel July 5th Practice 1 12:30 (BST) Sky Sports F1 July 5th Practice 2 16:00 (BST) Sky Sports F1 July 6th Practice 3 11:30 (BST) Sky Sports F1 July 6th Qualifying 15:00 (BST) Sky Sports F1 July 7th Grand Prix 15:00 (BST) Sky Sports F1

Can I watch the 2024 British Grand Prix on F1 TV?

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the providers of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to which countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is not available in the United Kingdom, meaning fans hoping to use the service would need a VPN in order to access it and watch the 2024 British Grand Prix.

Can I watch the 2024 British Grand Prix on demand?

If you have a Sky Sports F1 subscription, you will be able to watch back the 2024 British Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel’s digital and online options.

The Sky Go app, for mobile devices and personal tablets, will allow viewers to watch back the race in full, while those with a Sky+ subscription will be able to also record the game and catch it retroactively.

Additionally, those with NOW TV will be able to effectively draw upon the Sky Sports F1 coverage too, though their ability to access on demand replay broadcasts will be limited due to the nature of the package.

2024 British Grand Prix FAQs

When was the British Grand Prix first held?

The British Grand Prix was first held in 1926, and was added to the Formula One calendar in 1950.

It has been featured in every campaign since then, with homegrown hero Lewis Hamilton the most decorated driver in its history, having notched up eight wins at Silverstone over the years. Some of the Briton’s finest drives have come in this race, with him joining a rich lineage of fellow heroes such as Jim Clark, Nigel Mansell and Stirling Moss.

Who are the frontrunners for the British Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen is the frontrunner for the British Grand Prix, as the Dutchman takes aim at what would only be his second win in this event, following a maiden victory in 2023.

The Dutchman arrives in Great Britain after a turbulent Austrian Grand Prix that saw him crash with Lando Norris and end his rival’s race, while sacrificing his own chance at a podium finish.

What race follows the British Grand Prix?

The next race on the 2024 Formula One season calendar after the British Grand Prix is the Hungarian Grand Prix, which is set to be held at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod. Max Verstappen will be the defending race victor.

The race, which started in 1936, has been a regular fixture in the Formula One World Championship for several decades, and is a favourite of Lewis Hamilton, who has won it on eight occasions.