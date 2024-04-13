Bournemouth vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will be bidding to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they head to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag's side currently sit sixth in the table, 11 points behind Tottenham in fourth and Aston Villa in fifth, with just seven games left to play. The Red Devils' faithful will be hoping that English sides perform well in Europe this season and the Premier League is handed an additional Champions League berth.

However, given their inconsistencies this season, it's difficult to imagine Erik ten Hag's side being able to string together a run of performances, let alone the results required to break into the top five. They can't afford any more slip-ups, though, with the likes of West Ham and Newcastle trying to catch them in the top six.

On the other hand, the Cherries' charge for a top-10 finish this season suffered an unprecedented setback last Saturday as they went down 2-1 at Luton.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United kick-off time

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm BST Venue: Vitality Stadium

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Manchester United will be played at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, with kick-off set at 5:30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game, and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

The Cherries do not have any fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Manchester United. Marcus Tavernier, Tyler Adams, Antoine Semenyo, and Chris Mepham are all closing in on their respective returns from injuries.

Luis Sinisterra and Ryan Fredericks are long-term absentees.

Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Smith, Mepham, Zabarnyi, Kelly; Cook, Christie; Semenyo, Billing, Kluivert; Solanke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Radu, Travers, Neto Defenders: Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Mepham, Kerkez, Fredericks, Smith Midfielders: Scott, Billing, Cook, Kilkenny, Faivre, Tavernier, Christie Forwards: Solanke, Semenyo, Moore, Sinisterra, Kluivert

Manchester United team news

Man Utd are in the midst of an injury crisis, especially at the back, with defenders Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, and Jonny Evans all sidelined with respective injury concerns.

Harry Maguire has resumed training after his injury. Midfielder Scott McTominay picked up a knee issue in the loss to Chelsea a fortnight ago and will miss the next two or three games, while attacker Marcus Rashford is another concern after he picked up a knock versus Liverpool.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Maguire, Evans, Kambwala, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Casemiro, Amrabat, McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mount, Amad Forwards: Hojlund, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/12/23 Manchester United 0-3 Bournemouth Premier League 20/05/23 Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester United Premier League 04/01/23 Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth Premier League 04/07/20 Manchester United 5-2 Bournemouth Premier League 02/11/19 Bournemouth 1-0 Manchester United Premier League

