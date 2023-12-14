Aberdeen vs Frankfurt: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Aberdeen and Frankfurt, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aberdeen continue to look for their first win in Europe this season when they host Eintracht Frankfurt in the final round of the group stages of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League campaign.

While the Dons have put in some good displays in Europe, avoiding defeat in three of their last four Europa Conference League games, this closing game at Pittodrie is essentially a dead rubber. The hosts cannot qualify for the knockout round, while the visitors are unable to finish higher than second.

After a six-game winless skid in all competitions, Aberdeen got back to winning ways at the weekend when they came from behind to beat Hearts 2-1 in the Scottish Premiership thanks to a 92nd-minute winner by Leighton Clarkson.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, snapped a four-game winless run in style at the weekend as they battered Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich 5-1 in Frankfurt, but they still sit just seventh in the table.

Aberdeen vs Frankfurt kick-off time

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 5.45pm GMT Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

The UEFA Europa Conference League match between Aberdeen and Frankfurt will be played at the Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen, Scotland.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on Thursday, December 14, 2023 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Aberdeen vs Frankfurt online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 3 in the United Kingdom, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

Aberdeen team news

This is a massive week for Aberdeen as this final Europa Conference League clash with Eintracht Frankurt is followed just a few days later by a League Cup Final against Rangers. Head coach Barry Robson will likely field a shadow side in this dead-rubber game to keep his top men fresh for the Hampden showdown with Rangers.

Star man Bojan Miovski hobbled off in last Saturday's 2-1 victory against Hearts, and while the issue is not deemed to be serious, he might not be risked in Thursday's clash with Frankfurt.

Aberdeen possible starting XI: Roos; Devlin, Gartenmann, Jensen; Milne, Clarkson, Shinnie, Hayes, McGrath; Morris, Sokler

Position Players Goalkeepers: Roos, Doohan, Ritchie Defenders: Williams, Rubezic, Gartenmann, Jensen, MacDonald, Milne, MacKenzie, McGarry, Devlin, Dadia Midfielders: Clarkson, Shinnie, Polvara, Barron, Hayes, McGrath, Duncan Forwards: Duk, Miovski, Gueye, Sokler, Besuijen, Morris

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Frankfurt will remain without their club captain Sebastian Rode due to an ongoing calf injury, while Timothy Chandler, Jens Peter Hauge and Ellyes Skhiri are all ruled out of facing Aberdeen due to muscle strains.

The visitors will also be missing Noel Futkeu for this fixture due to a suspension after he was handed a red card during their previous match in the Europa Conference League.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible XI: Trapp; Buta, Tuta, Koch, Pacho, Max; Chaibi, Dina Ebimbe, Larsson, Knauff; Marmoush

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trapp, dos Santos, Simoni, Grahl Defenders: Jakić, Pacho, Hasebe, Koch, Tuta, Smolčić, Collins, Bautista, Gebuhr, Baum Midfielders: Chaïbi, Skhiri, Knauff, Dina Ebimbe, Larsson, Max, Aaronson, Nkounkou, Buta, Rode, Loune, Raebiger, Chandler, Wenig, Ghotra Forwards: Marmoush, Götze, Hauge, Alario, Ngankam, Ferri, Futkeu, Julia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/9/23 Frankfurt 0-1 Aberdeen UEFA Europa Conference League

