The best football travel sites for 2024

Take the hassle out of planning your football trip with our guide to the websites that do the hard work for you

One of the great things about the beautiful game is that it’s very different culturally around the world. While we might visit Spain, Germany, Italy, and further afield for the food or the weather, the same can apply to the nation’s football, too. After all, there’s nothing quite like standing on the terraces of Westfalenstadion, beer in hand, or being part of the roar of the Camp Nou.

A specialised football break site can be the perfect way to sample football abroad. It will hassle-freely organize your flights, accommodation, and matchday experience, whether you’re planning a trip solo, with friends, or for a larger group excursion such as a stag or birthday party.

There are plenty of companies offering such packages these days, so if you’re looking for the perfect football travel experience, here are five of the best sites to help you with that…