Macclesfield FC Overview

Macclesfield FC

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Macclesfield v Crystal Palace - Emirates FA Cup Third Round

FA Cup fourth round draw: Macclesfield in dreamland!

Macclesfield FC will welcome the Premier League's Brentford to their Moss Rose home in the next round of the 2025-26 FA Cup after the fourth round draw handed the non-league side another glamorous tie against top flight opposition. The Silkmen sensationally beat holders Crystal Palace in the third round to complete one of the greatest FA Cup shocks of all-time.

FA CupManchester City
Macclesfield v Crystal Palace - Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Macclesfield eye more FA Cup joy after historic Palace win

Macclesfield boss John Rooney is hoping to upset more Premier League opposition after dumping FA Cup holders Crystal Palace out of the competition. The non-league side produced arguably the biggest upset in FA Cup history with their 2-1 win over Oliver Glasner's team at the weekend. The National League North club are 117 places below the Eagles but were more than a match for them, and now Wayne Rooney's brother wants another eye-catching tie in the fourth round.

FA CupCrystal Palace
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa - Premier League

Revealed: Why Marc Guehi could still win FA Cup

Marc Guehi could be the beneficiary of an FA rule change on player eligibility in cup competitions. The Crystal Palace captain was part of the Eagles embarrassing 2-1 loss at minnows Macclesfield in defence of their FA Cup crown, but could continue in the competition if he completes a switch to Manchester City or Arsenal in the January transfer window.

M. GuehiCrystal Palace
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Guehi confronts Palace fans after historic FA Cup defeat

Marc Guehi was spotted approaching angry Crystal Palace fans in the aftermath of his side’s historic FA Cup defeat against sixth-tier Macclesfield FC on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles captain came face-to-face with the travelling supporters following a seismic loss which manager Oliver Glasner said he had “no explanation” for after the full-time whistle.

M. GuehiCrystal Palace
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Standings

دوري روشن السعودي crestدوري روشن السعودي

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1النصر crestالنصر34282491286386
W
D
W
L
W
2الهلال crestالهلال34259085275884
W
W
D
W
W
3الأهلي crestالأهلي34256371254681
W
W
W
W
W
4القادسية crestالقادسية34238383344977
W
W
W
W
W
5الاتحاد crestالاتحاد34167115548755
L
L
W
W
D
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