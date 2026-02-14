FA Cup fifth-round draw: Date, time, teams, live stream & how to watch

With the 2025-26 FA Cup fourth round taking place this weekend, the fifth round is quickly coming into view and that means we have another draw to look forward to.
Thirty-two teams will be whittled down to a final 16, with the big-hitters desperate to avoid the fate of teams such as Manchester United and Tottenham, who were dumped out in the previous round.
Here, GOAL brings you the key information ahead of the fifth round draw of the 2025-26 FA Cup.
FA Cup fifth-round draw date & time
- Monday February 16, 2026
- 6:35pm GMT / 1:35pm ET
The FA has confirmed that the FA Cup fifth-round draw will take place on Monday February 16, as part of the coverage of the final fourth-round tie between Macclesfield and Brentford. The draw is expected to begin at approximately 6:35pm GMT (1:35pm ET).
FA Cup fifth-round draw live stream & TV channel
The draw is available to stream live for free on the official TNT Sports YouTube channel and its various social media platforms.
In the UK it will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+, while ESPN+ will be streaming it in the USA.
List of FA Cup broadcasters across the world
|USA
|ESPN Select
|UK
|BBC
|Australia
|Stan Sport
|Canada
|Sportsnet
|South / Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|Malaysia
|Astro
|Middle East
|beIN Sports MENA
Which teams are in the FA Cup fifth-round draw?
The following teams will be in the mix for the FA Cup fifth round, arranged by ball number:
FA Cup fifth-round draw ball numbers
- Liverpool or Brighton
- Stoke City or Fulham
- Oxford United or Sunderland
- Southampton or Leicester City
- Wrexham
- Arsenal or Wigan Athletic
- Chelsea
- West Ham
- Burnley or Mansfield Town
- Norwich City or West Brom
- Port Vale or Bristol City
- Grimsby Town or Wolves
- Aston Villa or Newcastle United
- Manchester City or Salford City
- Macclesfield or Brentford
- Birmingham City or Leeds United
Note: Fifteen of the 16 teams will be confirmed by the time of the draw.
FA Cup fourth round fixtures & TV info
You can see the fourth round fixtures, including TV channels and streaming below.
|Date
|Fixture
|TV channel
|Feb 13
|Wrexham vs Ipswich Town
|BBC Wales, ESPN+
|Feb 13
|Hull City vs Chelsea
|BBC One, BBC iPlayer, TNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, fubo
|Feb 14
|Burton Albion vs West Ham
|TNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN+
|Feb 14
|Southampton vs Leicester City
|ESPN+
|Feb 14
|Burnley vs Mansfield Town
|ESPN+
|Feb 14
|Norwich City vs West Brom
|ESPN+
|Feb 14
|Port Vale vs Bristol City
|ESPN+
|Feb 14
|Manchester City vs Salford City
|ESPN Deportes, fubo, ESPN+
|Feb 14
|Aston Villa vs Newcastle United
|BBC One, BBC iPlayer, TNT Sports 3, discovery+, ESPN+
|Feb 14
|Liverpool vs Brighton
|TNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN+
|Feb 15
|Birmingham City vs Leeds United
|TNT Sports 3, discovery+, ESPN2, ESPN+, fubo
|Feb 15
|Grimsby Town vs Wolves
|TNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN+
|Feb 15
|Stoke City vs Fulham
|discovery+, ESPN+
|Feb 15
|Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic
|TNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN+
|Feb 15
|Oxford United vs Sunderland
|discovery+, ESPN+
|Feb 16
|Macclesfield vs Brentford
|TNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN+
When will the FA Cup fifth-round fixtures be played?
Once the draw is made, the teams will have around one month to prepare - the fifth round matches will be played across the weekend of March 6 to March 9, depending on TV picks and scheduling.