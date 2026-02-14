FA Cup fifth-round draw: Date, time, teams, live stream & how to watch

With the 2025-26 FA Cup fourth round taking place this weekend, the fifth round is quickly coming into view and that means we have another draw to look forward to.

Thirty-two teams will be whittled down to a final 16, with the big-hitters desperate to avoid the fate of teams such as Manchester United and Tottenham, who were dumped out in the previous round.

Here, GOAL brings you the key information ahead of the fifth round draw of the 2025-26 FA Cup.

FA Cup fifth-round draw date & time

Monday February 16, 2026

6:35pm GMT / 1:35pm ET

The FA has confirmed that the FA Cup fifth-round draw will take place on Monday February 16, as part of the coverage of the final fourth-round tie between Macclesfield and Brentford. The draw is expected to begin at approximately 6:35pm GMT (1:35pm ET).

FA Cup fifth-round draw live stream & TV channel

The draw is available to stream live for free on the official TNT Sports YouTube channel and its various social media platforms.

In the UK it will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+, while ESPN+ will be streaming it in the USA.

List of FA Cup broadcasters across the world

Which teams are in the FA Cup fifth-round draw?

The following teams will be in the mix for the FA Cup fifth round, arranged by ball number:

FA Cup fifth-round draw ball numbers

Liverpool or Brighton Stoke City or Fulham Oxford United or Sunderland Southampton or Leicester City Wrexham Arsenal or Wigan Athletic Chelsea West Ham Burnley or Mansfield Town Norwich City or West Brom Port Vale or Bristol City Grimsby Town or Wolves Aston Villa or Newcastle United Manchester City or Salford City Macclesfield or Brentford Birmingham City or Leeds United

Note: Fifteen of the 16 teams will be confirmed by the time of the draw.

FA Cup fourth round fixtures & TV info

You can see the fourth round fixtures, including TV channels and streaming below.

When will the FA Cup fifth-round fixtures be played?

Once the draw is made, the teams will have around one month to prepare - the fifth round matches will be played across the weekend of March 6 to March 9, depending on TV picks and scheduling.

Related links