Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

An AFC West clash headlines Week 10 as the Denver Broncos welcome the Las Vegas Raiders with a chance to stretch their winning streak to seven straight.

Denver sits atop the division after rattling off six consecutive victories. The latest came in dramatic fashion. The Broncos trailed the Houston Texans 15-7 before clawing back and winning on a walk-off field goal in Week 9. The record looks sharp. The against-the-spread mark sits at 4-4-1. Still, Denver holds a share of first place and momentum is on its side.

The defense is missing Patrick Surtain II, last season's Defensive Player of the Year, yet the matchup favors Denver. Las Vegas has struggled to move the ball, sitting in the bottom tier of the NFL in EPA per play. The Raiders enter off a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. They went for two late and came up short, falling 30-29. With only two wins, Las Vegas is already fading out of the AFC postseason conversation.

Meanwhile, Geno Smith turned in his sharpest outing of the season with Brock Bowers back in the fold. Smith tossed four touchdowns. Bowers hauled in 12 catches for over 100 yards and scored three of those trips to the end zone.

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders kick-off time

NFL Empower Field at Mile High

The Broncos and the Raiders will meet in Week 9 of the NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, November 6, starting at 8:15 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Denver Broncos team news

Denver outlasted Houston in a defensive slugfest, winning 18-15 on a walk-off kick. Wil Lutz drilled the 34-yarder to seal it. The Broncos found the end zone twice. Courtland Sutton hauled in a 30-yard score. RJ Harvey added another from 27 yards out.

On the other side of the ball, Sean Payton had his group locked in. The defense allowed only field goals and never let Houston cross the goal line. They piled up four sacks and seven quarterback hits. They just didn’t come away with a takeaway.

Up front, Denver continues to win the trenches. The Broncos lead the league in pass-block win rate. The Raiders' pass rush sits in the middle of the league. That is why, in the words of Geno Smith, Bo Nix should be "cooking steaks" in Week 10. Expect a rebound like the performance against Dallas in Week 8. Not a grind like the one against Houston. The Texans have a top-tier defense. The Raiders do not.

Las Vegas is 2-6 for a reason. Denver sits at 7-2 because it has been steady in every phase. The Raiders are giving up the 14th-most yards per game and the 13th-most passing yards per game. Nix ranks 14th as of Week 8. A strong showing here should push Denver to 8-2. Then the conversation about how high his ceiling really is can pick up again.

The Broncos are also hoping Pat Surtain II can speed up his recovery, though that remains a long shot. The expectation is a return somewhere closer to Week 13. The staff is eyeing the Kansas City matchup in Week 11, but the timeline likely pushes it beyond that.

Las Vegas Raiders team news

The Raiders were in position to close out Jacksonville, but they let it slip. They fell 30-29 in overtime after Pete Carroll rolled the dice on a two-point try and came up empty. It was a gutsy call. It just didn't land.

Rookie standout Ashton Jeanty never found much room to breathe. He finished with just 42 yards on 13 attempts. The entire ground game mustered only 57 yards. Geno Smith did what he could through the air. He threw for 284 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

Now the test gets even tougher. The quickness and motor of Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper are going to be a serious problem in Week 10. Denver’s defensive front sits top four in pass-rush win rate. The Raiders' pass protection rates in the middle of the league. Denver also checks in 12th in run-stop win rate.

That matters because Las Vegas cannot simply lean on Jeanty to keep the offense afloat. If the Raiders cannot block up front, the whole thing tilts toward Denver's defense taking control again.

Watch and live stream Broncos vs Raiders in the USA

The Broncos vs Raiders game in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live exclusively on Prime Video. Fans in the local markets will still be able to catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Broncos vs Raiders worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Broncos vs Raiders tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Broncos vs Raiders Fantasy Football

Geno Smith has been up-and-down this year, but Week 9 looked like a step in the right direction with Brock Bowers back in the fold. Smith went 29-of-39 for 284 yards, four touchdowns, and just one interception. That brought him to 11 TDs and 11 picks across eight games. The overall picture still isn't pretty, but he reminded everyone that this offense can function when he's in rhythm. Earlier in the season, it felt like that possibility didn't exist.

Ashton Jeanty remains a reliable fantasy piece because of how often he touches the ball and how difficult he is to bring down. He's the RB17 in points per game and averages 18 touches and 75.9 total yards. His usage numbers are strong. He sits 12th in snap share, fourth in opportunity share, and 10th in red zone touches. But analysts are cautious heading into the Jaguars matchup, where the efficiency could dip.

It wasn’t the cleanest night for Bo Nix, who did throw a pick, but the second-year quarterback still guided Denver to a sixth straight win. During that streak, he has posted a 12-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio and added three more scores with his legs. He profiles as a clear fantasy QB1 for the Thursday showdown against Las Vegas.

JK Dobbins didn’t deliver a standout performance, but he continued his recent stretch of efficient running. He hasn't scored since Week 5, yet his last three games have all topped 84 rushing yards while averaging 5.8 yards per carry. The production is trending up even if the touchdowns aren’t.

Courtland Sutton had a tough outing against Houston's defense, but he still turned his lone reception into a touchdown. It was his first score since Week 4 and his fourth of the season. He’ll be expected to see more volume in Week 10, and he remains a strong fantasy start versus Las Vegas.

Broncos vs Raiders Game Predictions

This matchup feels like it comes down to Denver's defense. That group has been one of the five most efficient units in the league in EPA per play. Las Vegas sits on the opposite end of the spectrum on offense. It has been a slog for the Raiders to generate consistent production.

The offensive line has been a real concern. Ashton Jeanty is getting contacted in the backfield far too often. The protection hasn't held up in pass sets either. The Raiders are near the bottom of the league in sack rate. That is a nightmare setup against a Denver front that leads the NFL in sack percentage. The Broncos just limited Houston to five field goals even without Patrick Surtain II in Week 9.

There is some hesitation on Denver's side of the ball. The offense has come out flat to start games against New York and Houston. Then again, the Texans have one of the league’s top defensive profiles in EPA per play this season.

The late-game surge against the Giants showed what this offense can do when it finds rhythm. Denver also lit up Dallas in Week 8. Now it draws a Raiders defense that allowed 27 combined points in the second half and overtime against Jacksonville. Las Vegas ranks in the lower half of the league in defensive EPA per play. Denver won't need fireworks for four quarters. It just needs to stay patient and let its defense dictate the script.

Broncos vs Raiders Betting Odds

Spread

Raiders +10 (-110)

Broncos -10 (-110)

Moneyline

Raiders: +400

Broncos: -535

Total

42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

DEN - Form All Houston Texans 15 - 18 Denver Broncos W

Denver Broncos 44 - 24 Dallas Cowboys W

Denver Broncos 33 - 32 New York Giants W

New York Jets 11 - 13 Denver Broncos W

Philadelphia Eagles 17 - 21 Denver Broncos W LVR - Form All Las Vegas Raiders 29 - 30 Jacksonville Jaguars L

Kansas City Chiefs 31 - 0 Las Vegas Raiders D

Las Vegas Raiders 20 - 10 Tennessee Titans W

Indianapolis Colts 40 - 6 Las Vegas Raiders L

Las Vegas Raiders 24 - 25 Chicago Bears L

Head-to-Head Record

DEN Last 5 matches LVR 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Las Vegas Raiders 19 - 29 Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos 34 - 18 Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders 27 - 14 Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos 16 - 17 Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos 16 - 22 Las Vegas Raiders

