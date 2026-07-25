Coppa Italia
Coppa Italia Overview
Coppa Italia, fixtures & results
Standings
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|آرسنال
|8
|8
|0
|0
|23
|4
|19
|24
|2
|بايرن ميونخ
|8
|7
|0
|1
|22
|8
|14
|21
|3
|ليفربول
|8
|6
|0
|2
|20
|8
|12
|18
|4
|توتنهام هوتسبير
|8
|5
|2
|1
|17
|7
|10
|17
|5
|برشلونة
|8
|5
|1
|2
|22
|14
|8
|16
Apostas em destaque
Frequently asked questions
Juventus hold the record for the most wins in the Coppa Italia. The Turin side have lifted the title for a total of 15 times. Their first win in the competition came in the 1937-38 season.
The Coppa Italia features a total of 44 teams in the annual competition. The first-ever edition of Coppa Italia took place in 1922, which featured 38 teams.
Pietro Vierchowod holds the record for most appearances in the Coppa Italia with 116 appearances. Vierchowod represented seven different clubs across his career
Alessandro Altobelli holds the record for most Coppa Italia goals with 56 goals in 94 appearances. Altobelli played for three different clubs in the competition across his career.
Some of the legendary players to have featured in the competition's history are Diego Maradona, Cirstiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Francesco Totti, Paulo Dybala, Paolo Maldni, Kaka, Javier Zanetti, etc.
Some famous managers who have been in charge of an Italian outfit in the Coppa Italia are Claudio Ranieri, Carlo Ancelotti, Massimiliano Allegri, Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri, Didier Deschamps, etc.