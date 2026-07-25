How to buy Coppa Italia 2026/27 tickets: Team updates, average ticket prices & more

There's nothing more exhilarating than watching football underneath the lights in some of Europe’s iconic stadiums, and you could embrace your sporting passion by booking Coppa Italia tickets today for upcoming matches in Italy.

While the current Coppa Italia champions, Inter Milan, may not enter the fray until later in the competition, there are plenty of intriguing Cup encounters in the near future.

The opening rounds of the 2026/27 edition gets underway during August/September and notable Serie A sides such as Lazio, Fiorentina and Torino will be involved.

Let GOAL guide you through the Coppa Italia ticket-purchasing process, how you can secure seats, how much they cost and more.

Coppa Italia 2026/27 schedule

Round Date(s) Tickets First Round August 14-17 Tickets Second Round September 2 Tickets Round of 16 December 2 & 16 Tickets Quarter-Finals February 3 & 10 Tickets Semi-Finals March 2/3 & April 20/21 Tickets Final May 19 Tickets

How to buy Coppa Italia match tickets

Coppa Italia tickets can be purchased directly through the home team's official club site. This is the most reliable method of securing seats, especially during the earlier rounds of the competition. For those early rounds, tickets are unlikely to sell out quickly, but for later stage matches, demand tends to rise rapidly.

Coppa Italia ticket distribution also depends on the stage of the competition. During the early stages, tickets are released approximately 3-4 weeks beforehand. However, once we get into the latter stages, the ticket sale timeframes will tighten. So, for quarter-finals say, tickets would likely go on sale 2-3 weeks ahead of kick-off. The sales period returns to around a month for the Final, with a surge in demand when tickets are first released.

The overwhelming demand for some Coppa Italia fixtures means fans may need to turn to secondary resale options, such as StubHub. Prices can fluctuate here, both above and below the list price of a ticket, depending on the fixture and the proximity to its date.

How much are Coppa Italia match tickets?

Coppa Italia ticket prices vary depending on a number of factors including the stage of the competition, the teams involved, where the match is being played and where you are seated. In general though, tickets for fixtures during the early rounds, tend to range between €5-€30. As the tournament progresses, so do the prices, with quarter-final tickets in the €40-€100 bracket.

At the Stadio Olimpico, tickets for the Final tend to range from €60-€200, though these prices are likely to increase depending on which two teams reach the final.

Who are the recent Coppa Italia winners?

Below are the last ten winners of the Coppa Italia. All the finals were played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, apart from the 2021 edition, which was staged at the Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, due to COVID restrictions.