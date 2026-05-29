'Dedicated to everyone who said I was finished!' - Inter star takes aim at his haters after claiming Serie A's MVP award just a year after brutal European and domestic treble failure

Dimarco admitted he did not expect such success after the disappointment of the previous year, describing the campaign as the best season of his career. Speaking to Sky Sport, Dimarco admitted the criticism he received after last season affected him deeply, particularly suggestions that he was no longer capable of performing at the highest level.

"It was the best season of my career. We started from a difficult situation, and winning two trophies like the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia, topping it all off with the MVP award, is something extraordinary that I honestly didn't think I could achieve at the start of the season," Dimarco explained.

"I dedicate this to my family, but not only that, but also to those people who at the end of last year said I was finished. They said I needed to be sold, that I only lasted 35 minutes, that I didn't know how to defend. Things that hurt when you read them now. But what I can say is that when I step on the pitch in this jersey, I always give more than 100 percent."