Inter confirm Cristian Chivu contract extension after Serie A and Coppa Italia double success

Following a season that exceeded all expectations, Inter have moved quickly to secure the long-term future of Chivu. The Romanian tactician, who transitioned from his role with the Primavera to the senior team in June 2025, has put pen to paper on a deal that runs for the next two years.

The club announced the news via an official statement: "Inter is delighted to announce the contract renewal of coach Cristian Chivu. Thanks to the new agreement, the coach will lead the Nerazzurri until 2028." This provides total stability for the club as they look to build on a campaign that saw them clinch their 21st league title and 10th Coppa Italia.