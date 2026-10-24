St Emilion نظرة عامة

Antonio Conte has taken to social media to directly address the intensifying speculation surrounding his future. The former Napoli boss is currently the subject of heavy interest from Manchester United and Juventus, but he insists that his next move will only be made when the right conditions are met.
Luciano Spalletti was left infuriated after Juventus dropped points against Rennes in the Europa League, using Lionel Messi as the ultimate example of what his squad is currently lacking. The Bianconeri boss pointed to a lack of individual mental sharpness as the primary hurdle preventing his side from reaching the next level of European competition.
Juventus forward Nick Woltemade proved instrumental in salvaging a 2-2 Europa League draw against Stade Rennais, providing an assist before scoring from the penalty spot. The German striker called on his team-mates to maintain their positive energy following a demanding week.
Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti expressed mixed feelings after his side fought back to secure a 2-2 draw against Stade Rennais. While praising the squad's mental resilience, the Italian manager insisted Juventus must match the speed of the ball to achieve consistent results.