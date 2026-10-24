St Emilion نظرة عامة

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St Emilion

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SSC Napoli v Udinese Calcio - Serie A

Conte denies Juve and Man Utd rumours

Antonio Conte has taken to social media to directly address the intensifying speculation surrounding his future. The former Napoli boss is currently the subject of heavy interest from Manchester United and Juventus, but he insists that his next move will only be made when the right conditions are met.

A. ConteSerie A
FBL-EUR-C3-JUVENTUS-RENNES

Spalletti uses Messi to school Juve

Luciano Spalletti was left infuriated after Juventus dropped points against Rennes in the Europa League, using Lionel Messi as the ultimate example of what his squad is currently lacking. The Bianconeri boss pointed to a lack of individual mental sharpness as the primary hurdle preventing his side from reaching the next level of European competition.

L. SpallettiRennes
المزيد
October 2026
كأس فرنسا
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