Manchester United vs Bournemouth predictions: Redemption on the agenda

Our betting expert shares his Manchester United vs Bournemouth predictions. History and current form make a draw a likely outcome.

Best bets for Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Total & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & Yes at odds of 1.74 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Bryan Mbeumo at odds of 2.75 on 1xBet

Half-time/Full-time - Draw/Draw at odds of 6.20 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Manchester United 2-2 Bournemouth

Manchester United 2-2 Bournemouth Goalscorers prediction: Manchester United: Bryan Mbeumo, Youri Tielemans - Bournemouth: Marcus Tavernier, Evanilson

Things got from bad to worse for Manchester United in the Champions League during the week. Competition debutants and Serie A outfit Como completely outplayed the English side, winning 4-1 on Wednesday night.

That solitary United goal was a consolation, as it arrived in the 91st minute, long after Cesc Fabregas instructed his men to slow down.

Michael Carrick appears to be in a world of trouble at the moment. The dressing room may be turning against him after captain Bruno Fernandes called out the manager’s tactics in the aftermath of the Como defeat. His comments come a week after Lisandro Martinez questioned the club’s lack of ambition in the transfer market, also in the wake of a Champions League loss.

United are on a poor run of form right now. They may be apprehensive about facing Bournemouth this weekend, even with home advantage at Old Trafford. The Cherries have also had their struggles under new boss Marco Rose, and they’ve failed to hit the heights of last season. The coastal club are eight points worse off than they were at the same stage last season.

However, Bournemouth recorded their first league win of the campaign last week when they beat Sunderland 2-0. Added to that, they’ve been flawless in the Conference League, having won their opening three games. Their travels to Old Trafford have often produced classics. Given where both teams are at the moment, another is on the cards.

Probable lineups for Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Dalot, Heaven, Maguire, Mazraoui, Santos, Baleba, Diallo, Tielemans, Mbeumo, Cunha

Bournemouth expected lineup: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert, Adams, Rayan, Christie, Cook, Tavernier, Evanilson

Goals on the cards for both sides

There is a general feeling that Manchester United have been somewhat unfortunate in the Premier League this season. According to Opta’s data, United have taken 138 shots in seven matches, the most in the division. Their 10 goals place them seventh in the league, while their xG (expected goals) of 11.62 places them sixth.

Their forwards have let them down slightly. However, they average two goals per 90 going forward at home this season. They've been struggling defensively, as they conceded the same number of goals (10). At home, they’ve seen an average of 3.33 goals per match, so another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards this Sunday.

Bournemouth’s xG of 12.32 is the third-best in the division, which shows they’ve been creating chances. Both teams found the back of the net in all of Bournemouth’s league road trips, while 67% of United’s home games ended with the same outcome. Additionally, the corresponding fixture produced an eight-goal thriller last season.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Betting Tip 1: Total & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & Yes at odds of 1.74 on 1xBet

Mbeumo is the man to rely on

Bryan Mbeumo has been a shining light for Man United this season. He was the joint-top goalscorer in the league for the club last term, alongside Benjamin Sesko. The Cameroon international has already taken the lead this season, scoring four league goals in seven appearances.

The forward is on a decent run of scoring in back-to-back Premier League matches. His underlying data also suggests that chances are falling to him. He has an xG of 3.95, behind only Thierno Barry and Erling Haaland.

Mbeumo had a night to forget in Italy during the week, but he’ll be raring to go in front of the home fans on Sunday. As a result, we suggest leaning on him to grab at least one goal in this fixture.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Bryan Mbeumo at odds of 2.75 on 1xBet

History points to a draw

This fixture has produced some thrillers in recent years. This one is likely to follow suit, considering the form both teams are in. United haven’t won a game across their last seven outings. They lost four and drew three in that run. In the Premier League, they’ve been in three consecutive stalemates before Bournemouth’s visit.

The Cherries have struggled for results too, going six league matches without a victory before claiming three points last weekend. Rose’s men have yet to win a league match away from home in three attempts, but they’ve shown what they can do in Europe. The visitors hope last weekend’s victory helps to challenge the hosts for the points on Sunday.

Bournemouth have been behind at half-time in just one of their Premier League matches this season, accounting for 14% of their games. Meanwhile, United’s most popular result at half-time is a draw, which occurred in 71% of their league outings.

At home, all three fixtures finished at half-time as they started, which is why it may be worth exploring the same to happen here.

Additionally, both head-to-heads last season finished as stalemates. The recent three league meetings ended all square, while four of the last five league head-to-heads ended in a draw. Consequently, this one could go in the same direction.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Betting Tip 3: Half-time/Full-time - Draw/Draw at odds of 6.20 on 1xBet

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