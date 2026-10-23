FC Deolois نظرة عامة

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is facing a fresh wave of scrutiny following allegations that world football’s governing body permitted an ineligible player to feature for DR Congo during their successful World Cup qualification campaign. The revelation has sparked outrage from rival nations who were eliminated by the Leopards, leading to potential legal challenges that could overshadow the tournament's legacy.
Victor Osimhen has been linked with several Premier League teams down the years, but no transfer has ever been completed. Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole - with the Red Devils being credited with interest on a regular basis - has explained to GOAL why a deal that appears to make plenty of sense for teams in England has never been wrapped up.
Taiwo Awoniyi became something of a Premier League relegation specialist at Nottingham Forest and, following his transfer to Coventry City, Clinton Morrison has told GOAL why the powerful striker looks “hungry” in his bid to secure top-flight survival and rejoin Victor Osimhen in the Nigeria national team fold. A £9 million ($12m) move has taken him from the East to West Midlands.
Four nations made debuts at the 2026 World Cup, with Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan gracing the grandest stage in international football for the first time. It was the tournament with the most newcomers since 2006 and Cape Verde achieved the feat of ending a 16-year wait for a debutant to reach the knockout stages, before succumbing to Lionel Messi's Argentina in a classic.