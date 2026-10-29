Panathinaikos star Azzedine Ounahi has undergone successful surgery, with the Morocco international now expected to spend several months on the sidelines.

Surgeons repaired the biceps femoris tendon in his right leg, as the Greek club confirmed in a statement across its social media accounts.

The Foot Mercato website stated: "Beyond the surgery itself, it is the identity of Ounahi's first visitor that drew particular attention."

Achraf Hakimi made sure of that. The Paris Saint-Germain star visited his compatriot in person to check on him and offer his support through a difficult period.

Delighted with the outcome, Panathinaikos said across their social media accounts: "Ounahi today underwent successful surgery to repair the biceps femoris tendon in his right leg, and his first visitor was a person of equally high standing, Achraf Hakimi."

The Greek club also named the medical team behind the operation. Club doctor Haris Lalos worked alongside orthopaedic surgeon Nicolas Lefebvre and Christophe Baudot, the Morocco national team doctor and medical consultant at Paris Saint-Germain.

A long spell of rehabilitation now awaits Ounahi before he can return to competition.

He will not do it alone. The Moroccan midfielder can count on those close to him and his international team-mates, Hakimi foremost among them.