سارجومين نظرة عامة

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Nwaneri - Lewis-Skelly

Carsley lauds Lewis-Skelly & Nwaneri 'chemistry' after England U21s rout

Arsenal academy graduates Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri provided a timely reminder of their precocious talent during England Under-21s' commanding 4-1 victory over Moldova, earning special praise from manager Lee Carsley. Despite enduring contrasting seasons at club level, the Hale End duo combined spectacularly at Carrow Road as the Young Lions picked up another three points in their U21s European Championship qualifying campaign.

E. NwaneriM. Lewis-Skelly
England v Andorra - 2027 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifier

Ashley Cole says coaching journey made him a 'better person'

Former Chelsea and England star and current England Under-21 assistant coach Ashley Cole has revealed that his journey into coaching has made him a "better person", as he has been able to learn more about the human side of football and how to manage the people behind the players, and what they may be going through behind the scenes on a day-to-day basis. He also revealed some of the inspiration he has taken from his former managers in his playing career.

A. ColeChelsea
FBL-EUR-C1-CHELSEA-TRAINING

Chelsea star to remain with England Under-21s after injury scare

Chelsea have been handed a sizeable boost after Jamie Gittens received medical clearance to remain with England’s Under-21 squad, easing concerns that the winger had suffered a serious setback during Friday’s 2-0 win over the Republic of Ireland. The £48.5 million summer arrival from Borussia Dortmund had the alarm bells ringing at Stamford Bridge when he hobbled off midway through the second half at St. Andrew’s.

J. GittensChelsea
Max Dowman England 2024

Dowman for England?! 15-year-old to be promoted five age groups

Max Dowman is in line to be promoted five age groups within the England national team structure. At 15 years of age, the Arsenal wonderkid still qualifies to represent the Young Lions at U16 level. He is, however, among those being closely monitored by U21 coach Lee Carsley. Manchester United academy hopeful Shea Lacey is another that falls into that category.

M. DowmanArsenal
England v Portugal - Men's U21 International

Nwaneri stars & Gittens scores beauty in England U21s win

Ethan Nwaneri produced a scintillating performance to help England Under-21s secure an impressive 4-0 victory over Moldova in a European Championship qualifier. The Arsenal attacking midfielder recorded two assists on the night, including setting up a stunning effort from Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens, as the Three Lions maintained their perfect record in qualifying after two matches.

E. NwaneriJ. Gittens
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History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا

A young group of players who lived around Marabastad in Pretoria, most notably Frank Motsepe, Roy Fischer, Ingle Singh and Bernard Hartze, formed the club in the 1960s.

Mining magnate Patrice Motsepe bought into Sundowns in 2003 and less than a year later raised his stake from 51% to 100% and renamed the club 'Mamelodi' Sundowns.

The club play home games at either Loftus Versfeld Stadium in central Pretoria, or Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.

The club have a variety of nicknames, including: Bafana ba Style, Masandawana, Ka bo Yellow, Shoe Shine and Piano, and The Brazilians.

31 domestic trophies plus one Caf Champions League (2016), one Caf Super Cup (2017) and the African Football League (2023)

The club have won a total of 17 league titles under the auspices of the PSL (14) and NSL (3).

Daniel Mudau with 390.

Daniel Mudau with 172.

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