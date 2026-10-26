Arsenal نظرة عامة

France's top-flight football schedule has been thrown into chaos as escalating nationwide protests over rising living costs have forced authorities to postpone several key weekend fixtures. Following an earlier police intervention that delayed the clash between heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon, severe civil unrest continues to stretch security resources across the country.
Achraf Hakimi celebrated Paris Saint-Germain's victory over Lyon by showing off a striking new braided hairstyle. The Moroccan right-back wore the captain's armband in the absence of Marquinhos and later used his fresh look to declare his loyalty to the French club.
Paris Saint-Germain moved to the summit of Ligue 1 after a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Lyon at the Parc des Princes. Late goals from substitutes Senny Mayulu and Mika Godts finally broke the visitors' resistance in a match defined by tactical patience.