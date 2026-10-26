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Arsenal

Arsenal نظرة عامة

FRANCE-PROTEST-RALLY-OCTOBER-24-YELLOW-VESTS-GEN-Z-PARIS

Ligue 1 postpones multiple weekend fixtures amid nationwide French protests

France's top-flight football schedule has been thrown into chaos as escalating nationwide protests over rising living costs have forced authorities to postpone several key weekend fixtures. Following an earlier police intervention that delayed the clash between heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon, severe civil unrest continues to stretch security resources across the country.

Lyon vs AngersAngers
المزيد
October 2026
كأس فرنسا
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المزيد

الترتيب

LaLiga crestLaLiga

الترتيبفريقلعبفازتعادلخسرلهعليه+/-نقاطالأداء
3Lille crestLille8431116515
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4Monaco crestMonaco8431117415
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5Lyon crestLyon8422137614
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6Paris FC crestParis FC8422139414
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7Lens crestLens84131612413
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Apuestas destacadas

Venezia vs Inter Milan Pronóstico y Apuestas Serie A | 28/10/26
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