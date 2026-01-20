Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior reveals latest illness victim as 'bad' virus sweeps through Blues squad ahead of Pafos Champions League test

Rosenior offered an update on the situation ahead of his team's match with Pafos, confirming Enzo Fernandez is the latest player to be affected. He told reporters: "Enzo Fernandez was ill yesterday – he missed training – and there were signs of it during the game against Brentford, which goes to show the type of performance that he put in. Fortunately, Estevao has been back in training. Jamie Gittens is back in. Malo Gusto is back involved, which is great, as he's another outstanding player. There are a few coughs but the players are working really, really hard. It's not just at this club – many clubs at this time of year, you're going to get that. So, it's about making sure the players are right for the game tomorrow Enzo trained today, but none of those lads [who've been ill] are 100 per cent, it's a bad illness. We'll made a decision on Enzo tomorrow and what he looks like in terms of starting or from the bench."

