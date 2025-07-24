Kevin De Bruyne, Napoli'deki ilk maçında hayatının şokunu yaşadı!

Kevin De Bruyne’s first outing in a Napoli shirt ended in unexpected disappointment as the Serie A giants fell to a 2-0 loss against third-tier side Arezzo in pre-season. Despite the shock result, the Belgian star struck a positive tone on social media, calling the match 'some good minutes' as Gli Azzurri prepare to defend their Scudetto title in the 2025/26 season.

Kevin De Bruyne, Arezzo'ya karşı şok edici yenilgiyle sonuçlanan maça ilk 11'de başladı

Belçikalı oyuncu ilk maçında devre arasında oyundan alındı

Orta saha oyuncusu, sezon öncesi yenilgisinin ardından olumlu mesaj yayınladı