Aditya Gokhale ve Can Özer

Kevin De Bruyne, Napoli'deki ilk maçında hayatının şokunu yaşadı!

K. De Bruyne
SSC Napoli
SSC Napoli - S.S. Arezzo
S.S. Arezzo
Club Friendlies

Kevin De Bruyne’s first outing in a Napoli shirt ended in unexpected disappointment as the Serie A giants fell to a 2-0 loss against third-tier side Arezzo in pre-season. Despite the shock result, the Belgian star struck a positive tone on social media, calling the match 'some good minutes' as Gli Azzurri prepare to defend their Scudetto title in the 2025/26 season.

  • Kevin De Bruyne, Arezzo'ya karşı şok edici yenilgiyle sonuçlanan maça ilk 11'de başladı

  • Belçikalı oyuncu ilk maçında devre arasında oyundan alındı

  • Orta saha oyuncusu, sezon öncesi yenilgisinin ardından olumlu mesaj yayınladı

