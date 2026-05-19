RW Frankfurt

RW Frankfurt ภาพรวม

Cesc Fabregas Crystal Palace crest

Apakah Crystal Palace akan menjadi batu loncatan bagi Fabregas? ‘Crystal Palace mungkin saja menjadi pilihan itu’

Kembalinya Cesc Fabregas ke Chelsea menjadi bahan spekulasi setelah penampilannya yang mengesankan sebagai pelatih kepala di Como, namun sang juara Piala Dunia itu mungkin membutuhkan klub perantara di Liga Premier sebelum bergabung dengan Stamford Bridge, dan Clinton Morrison mengatakan kepada GOAL bahwa “Crystal Palace bisa menjadi pilihan itu”. The Eagles, sama seperti The Blues, akan mencari manajer baru pada musim panas ini.

C. FabregasCrystal Palace
FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID

Fabregas vs Alonso: Gallas memperingatkan Chelsea soal pilihan manajer

Mantan bek Chelsea, William Gallas, telah memperingatkan klub agar tidak menunjuk Xabi Alonso, dan mendesak mereka untuk merekrut Cesc Fabregas sebagai gantinya. Di tengah perjuangan berat The Blues untuk lolos ke kompetisi Eropa, yang sangat bergantung pada hasil final Piala FA mendatang, mantan gelandang mereka itu baru saja membawa Como lolos ke kompetisi Eropa untuk pertama kalinya, sekaligus membuktikan potensi manajerialnya yang luar biasa di Italia.

TransfersW. Gallas
FBL-ITA-SERIEA-COMO-NAPOLI

Como melaju ke putaran Eropa untuk pertama kalinya sepanjang sejarah, sementara nilai pasar Fabregas kembali melonjak

Cesc Fabregas telah membawa Como meraih prestasi bersejarah, yakni memastikan tiket ke kompetisi Eropa untuk pertama kalinya dalam sejarah klub tersebut setelah menang 1-0 atas Hellas Verona. Pencapaian ini terjadi tepat dua tahun setelah mereka promosi ke Serie A. Dengan reputasinya sebagai manajer yang terus meningkat pesat, kesuksesan Fabregas di Italia terus memicu spekulasi mengenai kemungkinan kembalinya ia ke klub lamanya, Chelsea.

C. FabregasSerie A
Cesc Fabregas Chelsea crest

‘Berantakan’ - Chelsea Diminta Tidak Merekrut Fabregas

Chelsea telah diperingatkan agar tidak menunjuk Cesc Fabregas sebagai manajer berikutnya, karena mantan bintang The Blues itu dianggap masih membutuhkan lebih banyak pengalaman, mengingat timnya saat ini, Como, cenderung “hancur berantakan” dalam pertandingan-pertandingan besar. Tony Dorigo telah menjelaskan kepada GOAL mengapa opsi alternatif akan lebih baik untuk Stamford Bridge saat ini, sehingga memungkinkan seorang juara Piala Dunia yang sudah dikenal untuk kembali ke London Barat di masa mendatang.

C. FabregasChelsea
เพิ่มเติม
May 2026
Club Friendlies
RW Frankfurt badge
RW Frankfurt
RWF
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
เพิ่มเติม

ตารางคะแนน

LaLiga crestLaLiga

ิีPosทีมPWDLFA+/-PTSฟอร์ม
3AC Milan crestAC Milan372010752331970
W
L
L
D
W
4Roma crestRoma372241157312670
W
W
W
W
D
5Como crestComo371911761283368
W
W
D
W
L
6Juventus crestJuventus371911759322768
L
W
D
D
W
7Atalanta crestAtalanta371513950351558
L
W
D
L
D
เพิ่มเติม

Betting spotlight

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Predictions: Rojiblancos’ relegation a reality
ดูบทความการพนันเพิ่มเติม

History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

A group of workers from the Woolwich Arsenal Armanent Factory, who called themselves Dial Square, formed a football team in 1886. They would later rename themselves to Royal Arsenal in the same year. In 1893, the club was renamed to Woolwich Arsenal, before finally being named just Arsenal in 1919, six years after they moved to Highbury.

American billionaire Enos Stanley Kroenke is the owner of Arsenal, purchasing the club via Arsenal Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE).

The Emirates Stadium is the name of Arsenal's stadium. It has been the team's home ground since 2006, replacing Highbury, which served as Arsenal's home venue from 1913.

The Emirates Stadium has a capacity of 60,704 and is among the UK's biggest football venues.

Arsenal have won 48 trophies till date, including 13 league titles and a record 14 FA Cups.

Arsenal have 13 English top flight titles to their name, making them the third-most successful team behind Man Utd and Liverpool. They, however, won their last title over two decades ago.

London-born Irish defender David O'Leary sits at the top of the list for most Arsenal appearances in history. O'Leary spent 18 years at the club and made 722 appearances in all competitions, ahead of Tony Adams, George Armstrong, and Lee Dixon.

Thierry Henry is Arsenal's leading goalscorer of all-time with 228 goals in 377 games. No other Arsenal player has scored over 200 goals for the club, with Ian Wright sitting in second place (185 goals in 288 games).

Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas, Dennis Bergkamp, Mesut Ozil, Robert Pires, and Robin van Persie are among the popular footballing names to have played for Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger, Unai Emery, George Graham, and Herbert Chapman are among the biggest names to have been in charge of Arsenal throughout their notable history.

Arsenal have a pretty unique nickname, called The Gunners. This nickname is a reference to the club's origins in the late 19th century, when a group of workers from the Royal Arsenal armanent factory in Woolwich formed the club. That's also the reason why the Arsenal badge includes a cannon.

Goal.com
สงวนลิขสิทธิ์ © 2026 Goal ข้อมูลใดๆ ที่อยู่ใน Goal ห้ามนำไปตีพิมพ์, ออกอากาศ, แก้ไขหรือผลิตซ้ำ โดยไม่มีการขออนุญาต Goal อย่างเป็นลายลักษณ์อักษร