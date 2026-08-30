Barcelona are on the verge of completing a significant swoop for Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus as Hansi Flick looks to bolster his attacking options at the Spotify Camp Nou. The Brazilian international is expected to travel to Spain shortly to finalise the details of a move that marks a major shift in the Gunners' forward line.
Premier League legend Alan Shearer has identified Arsenal as the clear favorites to secure the top-flight crown this season following their impressive summer recruitment. Despite the Gunners' status as the "team to beat," the former Newcastle striker believes a resurgent Chelsea under Xabi Alonso will emerge as their most significant threat.
Arsenal are on the verge of securing their highest ever transfer fee as Gabriel Martinelli prepares to finalise a record-breaking £55 million switch to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. Mikel Arteta has acknowledged the ongoing situation as the Gunners prepare to bid farewell to a key figure from their recent title-challenging campaign before the transfer deadline.
Barcelona have moved swiftly to secure the signature of Gabriel Jesus, reaching a deal in principle with Arsenal for a cut-price fee. The Brazilian international, who has seen his prominence at the Emirates wane, is now set to travel to Spain to finalise the unexpected switch to the Catalan giants.
For some football fans, the summer is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most - and that's not just because it's filled by a World Cup every four years! Rather, it's because the end of the season means only one thing: It's time for transfers! The 2026 window is once again proving to be busy, with some huge names making big-money moves before deadline day on September 1.