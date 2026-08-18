네프치 파르고나 개요

Four nations made debuts at the 2026 World Cup, with Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan gracing the grandest stage in international football for the first time. It was the tournament with the most newcomers since 2006 and Cape Verde achieved the feat of ending a 16-year wait for a debutant to reach the knockout stages, before succumbing to Lionel Messi's Argentina in a classic.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has sparked fresh controversy by declaring that Russia’s ban from international football should "definitely" be lifted. In a wide-ranging and explosive interview, the Swiss official argued that the exclusion has failed to achieve its goals and has only created "frustration," while also doubling down on his decision to award United States president Donald Trump a bespoke "peace prize."