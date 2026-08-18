네프치 파르고나 개요

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Spain v Cabo Verde: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026

How have debutant teams performed at the FIFA World Cup?

Four nations made debuts at the 2026 World Cup, with Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan gracing the grandest stage in international football for the first time. It was the tournament with the most newcomers since 2006 and Cape Verde achieved the feat of ending a 16-year wait for a debutant to reach the knockout stages, before succumbing to Lionel Messi's Argentina in a classic.

World CupCabo Verde
FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw

Russia's ban should 'definitely' be lifted, says Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has sparked fresh controversy by declaring that Russia’s ban from international football should "definitely" be lifted. In a wide-ranging and explosive interview, the Swiss official argued that the exclusion has failed to achieve its goals and has only created "frustration," while also doubling down on his decision to award United States president Donald Trump a bespoke "peace prize."

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August 2026
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POSPWDLFA+/-승점양식
1네프치 파르고나 crest네프치 파르고나18133242103242
2파크타코르 타쉬켄트 crest파크타코르 타쉬켄트17115130171338
3부하라 crest부하라1810352719833
4나브다호르 나망간 crest나브다호르 나망간1794428171131
5OTMK 올말릭 crestOTMK 올말릭188462725228
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Betting spotlight

Leeds United can build towards a top half EPL finish in 2026/27
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