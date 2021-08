'헝가리 베컴' 별명 인증한 소보슬라이의 멀티골

Red Bull Salzburg's Dominik Szoboszlai has signed a contract today with RB Leipzig until June 2025. Our writers explain why the 20-year-old 'modern-day David Beckham' was in demand... #RBLeipzig | @Worville | @PaulTenorio | @gunnerblog https://twitter.com/TheAthleticUK/status/1339598557859364876/photo/1