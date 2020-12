'패스 마스터' 크로스, 마드리드 더비를 지배하다

Toni Kroos' game by numbers vs. Atletico: 109 touches (most) 100% aerials won 100% take-ons completed 87 passes completed (most) 3 fouls won 2 chances created (most) 2 tackles won 1 interception 1 shot A superb display in the Derby. https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1337889262843420681/photo/1